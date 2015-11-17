Frontiers eBooks listed in the Directory of Open Access Books

Frontiers eBooks are now listed in the Directory of Open Access Books (DOAB).

The first titles went online in November and can be found here. The list will gradually expand, in order to include all published Frontiers eBooks.

DOAB is a service of OAPEN Foundation, an international initiative dedicated to Open Access monograph publishing, based at the National Library in The Hague. Having as a primary aim to increase discoverability of Open Access books, it supports the OAI protocol for metadata harvesting (OAI-PMH), in order to maximize dissemination, visibility and impact.

Service providers and libraries can use the protocol to harvest the metadata of the records from DOAB for inclusion in their collections and catalogues. Aggregators can integrate the records in their commercial services and libraries can integrate the directory into their online catalogues, helping scholars and students to discover the books.