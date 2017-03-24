Frontiers included in the OAPEN List of Compliant Open Access Book Publishers

We are happy to announce that Frontiers was invited, along with a limited number of publishers, by the OAPEN Foundation, to be included in a list of book publishers that comply with the Open Access requirements of the European Research Council, Wellcome, and the Austrian Science Fund (FWF). These funders support immediate open access to books and book chapters resulting from research grants, and enable researchers to publish their work in open access. The list with the first publishers that have joined can be found here.

As was previously announced, a Frontiers eBook based on European Research Council – funded research was already listed in the OAPEN Library.

OAPEN (Open Access Publishing in European Networks) operates two platforms, the OAPEN Library, a central repository for hosting and disseminating OA books, and the Directory of Open Access Books (DOAB), a discovery service for OA books, where Frontiers eBooks are listed.