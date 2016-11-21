European Research Council-funded Frontiers eBook added to OAPEN Library

Turn-Taking in Human Communicative Interaction, a Frontiers eBook that is based on European Research Council (ERC) funded research, was recently added to the OAPEN Library.

The OAPEN Library contains freely accessible academic books, works with publishers to build a quality controlled collection of open access books, and provides services in the areas of deposit, dissemination, and digital preservation. It also collaborates with the ERC to provide its deposit service for open access books and book chapters to ERC-funded researchers.

