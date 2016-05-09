Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in April 2016. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

<p>We rely heavily on faces during social interactions. Humans possess the ability to recognise thousands of people very quickly and accurately without effort.</p>

We rely heavily on faces during social interactions. Humans possess the ability to recognize thousands of people very quickly and accurately without effort.

Further Understanding of Serotonin 7 Receptors’ Neuro-Psycho-Pharmacology, hosted by Walter Adriani and Carla Perrone-Capano

Dynamic Systems Theory and Embodiment in Psychotherapy Research. A New Look at Process and Outcome, hosted by Sergio Salvatore, Wolfgang Tschacher, Omar Carlo Gioacchino Gelo and Sabine C. Koch

Branching and Rooting Out with a CT Scanner: The Why, the How, and the Outcomes, Present and Possibly Future, hosted by Pierre Dutilleul and Jonathan A. Lafond

Systems Biology and Ecology of Microbial Mat Communities, hosted by Martin G. Klotz, Donald A. Bryant, Jim K. Fredrickson, William P. Inskeep and Michael Kühl

Facing the Other: Novel Theories and Methods in Face Perception Research, hosted by Davide Rivolta, Aina Puce and Mark A. Williams

Hierarchical Object Representations in the Visual Cortex and Computer Vision, hosted by Antonio Rodríguez-Sánchez, Mazyar Fallah and Ales Leonardis

Development of Executive Function during Childhood, hosted by Yusuke Moriguchi, Philip D. Zelazo and Nicolas Chevalier

Serotonin and Memory, hosted by Alfredo Meneses and Antonella Gasbarri

Morphologically Complex Words in the Mind/Brain, hosted by Alina Leminen, Harald Clahsen, Minna Lehtonen and Mirjana Bozic

Application of Genetically Encoded Indicators to Mammalian Central Nervous System, hosted by Yoshiyuki Yamada and Katsuhiko Mikoshiba

Modularity in Motor Control: From Muscle Synergies to Cognitive Action Representation, hosted by Andrea d’Avella, Martin Giese, Yuri P. Ivanenko, Thomas Schack and Tamar Flash

Molecular Mechanisms for Reprogramming Hippocampal Development and Function by Early-life Stress, hosted by Xiao-Dong Wang and Mathias V. Schmidt

Dynamics of Sensorimotor Interactions in Embodied Cognition, hosted by Guillaume T. Vallet, Benoit Riou, Lionel Brunel and Nicolas Vermeulen

Refining Prevention: Genetic and Epigenetic Contributions, hosted by Steven R.H. Beach and Jessica McDermott Sales

Ontogeny and Phylogeny of Brain Barrier Mechanisms, hosted by Norman R. Saunders, Helen B. Stolp and Shane A. Liddelow

Scents that Matter – From Olfactory Stimuli to Genes, Behaviors and Beyond, hosted by Markus Fendt, Yasushi Kiyokawa and Thomas Endres

Genomics Research on Non-Model Plant Pathogens: Delivering Novel Insights into Rust Fungus Biology, hosted by Sébastien Duplessis, Guus Bakkeren and David L. Joly

Frontiers in the Pharmacological Manipulation of Intracellular cAMP Levels, hosted by George S. Baillie, Frank Christian and Apostolos Zarros

Today’s Nutrition and Tomorrow’s Public Health: Challenges and Opportunities, hosted by Irene Lenoir-Wijnkoop, Iñaki Gutiérrez-Ibarluzea and Dominique J. Dubois

The Olivo-Cerebellar System, hosted by Egidio D’Angelo, Elisa Galliano and Chris I. De Zeeuw

Health:

<p>Classically, anti-cancer therapies have always been applied with the primary aim of tumor debulking achieved through widespread induction of cancer cell death.</p>

A restricted class of chemotherapeutics, radiotherapy and certain oncolytic viruses can induce a form of cancer cell death called “immunogenic cell death”, which is accompanied by spatiotemporally defined emission of danger signals.

Influenza Virus Vaccines and Immunotherapies, hosted by Arun Kumar and Shakti Singh

Epigenetics of B Cells and Antibody Responses, hosted by Paolo Casali

How Salmonella Infection Can Inform on Mechanisms of Immune Function and Homeostasis, hosted by Constantino López-Macías and Adam Cunningham

Biology-Driven Targeted Therapy of Pediatric Soft-Tissue and Bone Tumors: Current Opportunities and Future Challenges, hosted by Thomas G. P. Grünewald and Simone Fulda

Exploring Gender and Sex Differences in Behavioral Dyscontrol: from Drug Addiction to Impulse Control Disorders, hosted by Liana Fattore and Miriam Melis

Health Care Financing and Affordability in the Emerging Global Markets, hosted by Mihajlo (Michael) Jakovljevic, Kyriakos Souliotis and Wim Groot

Immunogenic Cell Death in Cancer: From Benchside Research to Bedside Reality, hosted by Abhishek D. Garg and Patrizia Agostinis

Image-Guided Radiotherapy for Effective Radiotherapy Delivery, hosted by Nam Phong Nguyen and Ulf Lennart Karlsson

Engineering:

Inorganic Biomaterials, hosted by Wolfram Höland and Aldo R. Boccaccini

Enzymes from Extreme Environments, hosted by Noha M. Mesbah and Felipe Sarmiento

<p>Enzymes are nature’s biocatalysts empowered with high catalytic power and remarkable substrate specificity.</p>

The Earth’s biosphere contains hypersaline lakes and pools, hydrothermal vents, cold oceans, dry deserts and areas exposed to intensive radiation that are inhabited by a large number of extremophilic microorganisms.