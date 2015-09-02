Meet Nikolaos Anagnostos. Nikolaos is a production coordinator who has been with Frontiers since 2011. As part of the production team, he sees a lot of articles come through and helps manage them along the way.

His staff pick is an e-book, which is a collection of articles that were the result of a Frontiers Research Topic. The e-book is free to download.

Below is why he chose this e-book.

E-Book Staff Pick: Neuroscience perspectives on Security: Technology, Detection, and Decision Making

Edited by: Elena Rusconi, Kenneth C. Scott-Brown, Andrea Szymkowiak

From tracing the neural markers of successful lying and discussing the potential use of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) as a lie detector in criminal courts, to a debate on whether non-invasive brain stimulation should be used in security and military services and a closer look at CCTV operators or at an X-ray security scanner offering multiple views of objects as image sequences: the articles included in this e-book present a wide range of security science topics, while examining the multiple social and ethical questions that arise.

Personally, I found it interesting to read how much effort is done to overcome the artificial environment that is inherent in these experimental settings, as well as how the need to correctly interpret the resulting brain activations poses a constant challenge to scientists. Similarly, it was intriguing to discover how much CCTV operators are influenced by their own representation of the surveilled world, and the cognitive processes underlying this endless cat and mouse game between “gate-keepers” and “gatecrashers”.

This is an excellent example of an interdisciplinary Frontiers e-book, which raises questions that exceed the field of neuroscience and can be of great interest to a wider audience.

