- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Frontiers eBooks listed in BEAST
Frontiers eBooks listed in BEAST
Frontiers eBooks are now listed in BEAST (Books, Ebooks and Articles Search Tool), the EPFL library tool that allows for an exhaustive research in the printed and digital collections: books, eBooks, digital and printed journals and articles.
The listing followed the addition of these first titles in SFX® (http://www.exlibrisgroup.com/category/SFXOverview ), the most widely used OpenURL link resolver, used by over 2400 institutions in more than 50 countries and offering a wealth of features for end users and librarians.