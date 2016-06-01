Frontiers in Medicine: new section on Regulatory Science open for submissions

The evidence-based development of policies for regulatory authorities, these days known as Regulatory Science, is emerging as a critical component for advancement of medical research and practice. Frontiers in Medicine is proud to be part of the progress with our new section on Regulatory Science, led by the Specialty Chief Editor Dr. Beatriz Lima (iMED.Ulisboa, University of Lisbon).

Medical research and practice have greatly benefited from the rapid developments in science and technology. The progress comes with unprecedented circumstances that are not easily manageable under existing regulations. Regulatory Science is therefore critical for formulating evidence-based policies to support innovations in medicine that can be translated into practice and improve patient care. Regulatory science has a broad outreach and involves key players from the pharmaceutical industry, academia, regulatory agencies, health institutions and health technology systems.

Successful development of common principles, policies and guidelines is only possible when experts from various fields are involved in the process. Furthermore, it is of utmost importance that medical students are prepared to deal successfully with these demands at the workplace.

The Regulatory Science section is currently building an international and interdisciplinary editorial board and invites submissions on the regulatory science aspects in the field of medicine. Transparent, collaborative and efficient peer review will bring recent advances in medical policies and regulations in an expedient fashion to the stakeholders all over the globe. All articles are published in an open access format to allow for maximum visibility and discoverability. To find out more, please go here.

Finally, we are pleased to announce a launch of the first Research Topic in the Regulatory Science section titled “Public-Private Partnerships as drivers of innovation in healthcare.” This Research Topic is edited by Prof. Michel Goldman (Field Chief Editor, Frontiers in Medicine) with support from Dr. Hilde Stevens and is now open for submissions. We look forward to your paper.

Oksana Parylo, PhD

Journal Operations Assistant

Frontiers in Medicine

medicine.editorial.office@frontiersin.org