Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Medical Technology has launched

Frontiers in Medical Technology makes advances in medical technology research freely available through an open-access online platform.

Led by Professor Alicia El Haj one of the founding directors of the Institute of Science and Technology in Medicine at Keele University and is currently based at the healthcare technologies institute of the University of Birmingham, Frontiers in Medical Technology publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research in all major health technology disciplines — from pharmaceutical innovations to regulatory affairs.

Discover Frontiers in Medical Technology

"A strong desire to help people suffering from disease and major conditions and a wish to ensue a legacy and impact of my research," says Prof El Haj in relation to her passion for exploring this field.

The new open-access journal includes five sections led by leading experts:

MedTech Data Analytics, led by Prof Yu-Dong Zhang of the University of Leicester

Nano-based Drug Delivery, led by Prof Gianfranco Pasut of the University of Padova

Cardiovascular MedTech, led by Prof Peter Edward McHugh of the National University of Ireland Galway

Regulatory Affairs, led by Prof Maarten Jacobus Postma of the University of Groningen

Pharmaceutical Innovation, led by Prof Miguel Castanho of the University of Lisbon

Frontiers in medical technology showcases innovative approaches to medical devices and technologies which ultimately will have an impact on patients across multiple clinical applications. Welcoming research from the scientific, regulatory and clinical communities. The journal aims to explore cutting-edge technologies that can build on successful science to make it even more powerful by paving the way to healthcare innovations of the future.

Frontiers journals also consistently rank among the world’s most-cited in their fields and in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles. Discover more

Related Content

Post related info

November 22, 2019

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Top news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Medical Technology

Journal news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content