Frontiers launches 2 new medical and surgical open-access journals

Frontiers is pleased to announce the launch of two new community-driven journals: Frontiers in Medicine and Frontiers in Surgery.

Both titles will keep in line with Frontiers’ open-access philosophy and make the latest medical and surgical research accessible for free for the benefit of humankind.

“Frontiers offers excellent publication opportunities for all clinical scientists,” says Ferdinand Köckerling, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Surgery, Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery and Center of Minimally Invasive Surgery, Vivantes Hospital in Berlin, and former President, German Society of Visceral Surgery.

The Frontiers Interactive Review enables a fair, fast, collaborative and transparent review that focuses exclusively on objective merits. Authors, reviewers and editors directly engage in a real-time review forum for a collaborative dialogue. Reviewer names are disclosed on accepted articles to enhance transparency and constructiveness. Medical and surgical communities can engage in post-publication review on all articles.

Articles can be used without restriction – under the Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) license – to accelerate medical discoveries, surgical innovations and patient care.

“In the past, novel treatment methods were sometimes held up by over-conservative reviewers. That is why the Frontiers way of peer review – transparent and collaborative — is of paramount importance. Because the review focuses only on objective criteria, and authors and reviewers are in direct contact, all high-quality research and promising innovations are published quickly and freely available,” adds Köckerling.Medical researchers will also be empowered to boost the reach and impact of their articles with innovations and new technologies around article- and author-level impact metrics, democratic evaluation, research networking, and a whole ecosystem of open-science tools.“Frontiers in Medicine welcomes outstanding contributions in any domain of medicine from basic research to clinical research, from prevention to treatment, and from imaging studies to novel treatment strategies. Authors will be able to contribute significantly, with the goal of understanding disease processes and improving medical practice and patient care,” says Ole Haagen Nielsen, Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of Copenhagen, and Consultant Gastroenterologist, Department of Gastroenterology, Herlev Hospital, Denmark, and Specialty Chief Editor of the section Gastroenterology.

Frontiers in Medicine will publish articles on the diagnosis, treatment or pathogenesis of disease, with the goal of understanding disease processes and improving medical practice and patient care. Sections open for submissions within Frontiers in Medicine currently include:

· Gastroenterology (Specialty Chief Editors: Govind K. Makharia and Ole Haagen Nielsen)

· Geriatric Medicine (Specialty Chief Editor: Arduino A. Mangoni)

· Dermatology (Specialty Chief Editor: Peter van de Kerkhof)

· Hematology (Specialty Chief Editor: Alvin H. Schmaier)

· Infectious Diseases (Specialty Chief Editor: Jos W.M. Van Der Meer)

· Occupational Health and Safety (Specialty Chief Editor: How-Ran Guo)

· Pathology (Specialty Chief Editor: Luigi M Terracciano)

· Pulmonary Medicine (Specialty Chief Editor: Laurent Pierre Nicod)

· Rheumatology (Specialty Chief Editor: Anselm Mak)

Frontiers in Surgery will cover high-quality research on innovative surgical techniques, surgical oncology, reconstructive and plastic surgery and more. Sections open for submissions within Frontiers in Surgery currently include:

· Gynecology and Obstetrics (Specialty Chief Editor: Anis Feki)

· Orthopedic Surgery (Specialty Chief Editor: Peter Choong)

· Pediatric Surgery (Specialty Chief Editor: Paul D. Losty)

· Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery (Specialty Chief Editor: Iain Stuart Whitaker)

· Surgical Oncology (Specialty Chief Editors: Umberto Veronesi and Paolo Pietro Bianchi)

· Visceral Surgery (Specialty Chief Editor: Ferdinand Köckerling)

For more information about the journals, please visit: Frontiers in Medicine and Frontiers in Surgery.