Frontiers in Surgery expands into Thoracic Surgery, led by Robert J. Cerfolio

Specialty Chief Editor Dr Robert J. Cerfolio aims to drive a research focus on patient outcomes and improving surgical techniques

Robert J. Cerfolio, Chief Editor of Frontiers in Thoracic Surgery

Image: New York University Langone Medical Center

Frontiers is pleased to announce the launch of a new section, Thoracic Surgery, as part of the established Frontiers in Surgery journal. This exciting new initiative is led by Dr. Robert J. Cerfolio of New York University Langone Medical Center, where he serves as inaugural director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center’s Lung Cancer division and chief of clinical thoracic surgery.

With lung cancer deaths still accounting for more cancer mortalities per year than the other top 4 combined, the need for information sharing within clinical practice is paramount now more than ever. Patient outcomes and improving surgical techniques are the main driving force for Dr. Cerfolio’s enthusiasm in becoming Specialty Chief Editor of Thoracic Surgery.

“Open Access is an important way to further distribute key information to people across the world and to promote scientific papers that will improve our patient’s survivability as well as the quality of- and satisfaction with their care,” he says.

Dr. Cerfolio aims to drive a research focus on:

Addressing key challenges in the field of thoracic surgery

Increasing survivability rates of lung cancer to compete with those found in breast and colorectal cancers

Early detection methods and lung cancer screening

Advancement of minimally invasive thoracic surgery

Innovation and value health care

Assisting the standardization of both pre, and post-operative care

Dr. Cerfolio is a leading surgeon in robotic techniques in thoracic surgery, notably developing a four-arm robotic approach to lung, oesophageal and other mediastinal tumour resections. This technique has been adopted by experts around the world to treat abnormalities in the thoracic region. He has performed more than 17,000 operations and more than 1,800 robotic thoracic operations, and his research career is exceptional with more than 250 peer-reviewed publications to date and 60 book chapters under his belt.

“As Chief Editor, I would like our section to advance science so that our patients, suffering from any thoracic pathology — either benign or malignant — can benefit from an improved quality of life and that we as practitioners can deliver better healthcare at a lower cost with the highest value to all people in need.”

Frontiers in Surgery’s newest section is now open for high-quality submissions and Research Topic proposals on clinical or basic science in the field of Thoracic Surgery.