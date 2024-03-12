Frontiers news

‘An affair of the heart’: Dagmar Haase on the motivation behind new Land Use Dynamics section

Professor Dagmar Haase capitalizes on the Frontiers open-access platform to address issues of sustainability and resilience in land-use management. — by Louisa Wood Urbanization, biodiversity declines, exploitation and socio-economic segregation of resources, climate change: human-induced pressures on land systems are unprecedented, with changes in the way land is used having far-reaching global consequences. To address these challenges and drive solutions for a more sustainable and resilient future, Frontiers in Environmental Science has launched Land Use Dynamics — a centralized hub of interdisciplinary, solution-orientated research in land system science. Led by Professor Dagmar Haase of Humboldt University Berlin, and supported by an outstanding team of Associate Editors, this new section publishes innovative insights into land-use variation and the temporal dynamics of land-use change, as well as the driving forces behind land dynamics and their socio-ecological feedbacks. “Land use and land-use change issues are very much at the forefront of earth, environmental, and social sciences. However, despite great efforts to hinder urban sprawl and in saving or protecting land and soil, there is still a disparity between the messages that the scientific community and policymakers wish to convey and the reality we detect via satellite observations,” says Prof Haase. “Accounting for sustainability and resilience […]