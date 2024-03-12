125 news posts
12 Mar 2024
Chronic stress and inflammation linked to societal and environmental impacts in new study
Scientists hypothesize that as-yet unrecognized inflammatory stress is spreading among people at unprecedented rates and affecting our cognitive ability to address climate change, war, and other critical issues.
01 Oct 2018
In the battle of cats vs. rats, the rats are winning
Any benefit of using cats to control city rats is outweighed by the threat they pose to birds and other urban wildlife, finds a study published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution
25 Jun 2018
‘An affair of the heart’: Dagmar Haase on the motivation behind new Land Use Dynamics section
Professor Dagmar Haase capitalizes on the Frontiers open-access platform to address issues of sustainability and resilience in land-use management. — by Louisa Wood Urbanization, biodiversity declines, exploitation and socio-economic segregation of resources, climate change: human-induced pressures on land systems are unprecedented, with changes in the way land is used having far-reaching global consequences. To address these challenges and drive solutions for a more sustainable and resilient future, Frontiers in Environmental Science has launched Land Use Dynamics — a centralized hub of interdisciplinary, solution-orientated research in land system science. Led by Professor Dagmar Haase of Humboldt University Berlin, and supported by an outstanding team of Associate Editors, this new section publishes innovative insights into land-use variation and the temporal dynamics of land-use change, as well as the driving forces behind land dynamics and their socio-ecological feedbacks. “Land use and land-use change issues are very much at the forefront of earth, environmental, and social sciences. However, despite great efforts to hinder urban sprawl and in saving or protecting land and soil, there is still a disparity between the messages that the scientific community and policymakers wish to convey and the reality we detect via satellite observations,” says Prof Haase. “Accounting for sustainability and resilience […]
19 Jun 2018
“Shifting microbiome paradigms”: Prof. Andrew Gerwitz leads Microbiome in Health and Disease as Chief Editor
The new Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology section provides a unique platform to drive the microbiome field forward.
18 Jun 2018
Frontiers in Neuroscience welcomes Vince Calhoun as Chief Editor of Brain Imaging Methods
An electrical and biomedical engineer, Dr. Calhoun’s research mainly focuses on brain imaging applications to study mental illness.
15 Jun 2018
Encouraging scholars to ‘speak truth to power:’ Political Communication Chief Editor Piers Robinson on open access and democratizing academia
The new Frontiers in Communication section seeks to understand the way we communicate about politics in the 21st century.
12 Jun 2018
Developmental Epigenetics: New Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology section led by Rosalind M John and Claire Rougeulle
The section focuses on epigenetic processes and mechanisms involved in programming developmental trajectories and the consequences of unprogrammed rewiring in disease.
04 Jun 2018
Towards gender equality in immunology
A new initiative launched by Frontiers in Immunology Associate Editor Dr Francesca Di Rosa helps immunologists – both women and men – pursue their scientific career after maternity or paternity leave.
30 May 2018
Frontiers in Marine Science welcomes Di Jin as Chief Editor of Marine Affairs and Policy
Dr. Di Jin is a marine resource economist based at the Woods Hole Oceanography Institution, USA.
24 May 2018
Join us in Liverpool, UK, for the N8 AgriFood Conference 2018
Meet Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, and find out how your research can achieve its full impact.
17 May 2018
Announcing the launch of Construction Management: a new specialty section of Frontiers in Built Environment
Led by Dr. Zhen Chen, the new section advances innovative theories and solutions in construction management
16 May 2018
Is Big Data the solution to climate challenges? Professor John Kimball provides insights
The Chief Editor of the Data-Driven Climate Sciences section of Frontiers in Big Data talks about what Big Data means for the environment and sustainability.
09 May 2018
New Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering section ushers in “golden era” for Tribology
Chief Editors Professor Valentin Popov and Dr Roman Pohrt will foster multidisciplinary knowledge exchanges this integral subject for any system with moving parts.
08 May 2018
Introducing the Professor Joseph M Sussman Best Paper Prize
The new prize is a tribute to Professor Joseph M Sussman, Specialty Chief Editor for Frontiers in Built Environment
30 Apr 2018
Chronobiology in the 21st century: new section in Frontiers in Physiology led by Rodolfo Costa
Chronobiology should be integrated into all life sciences and medical teaching curricula believes Rodolfo Costa, Specialty Chief Editor