Join us in Liverpool, UK, for the N8 AgriFood Conference 2018

Meet Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems at the N8 AgriFood Conference 2018

Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems would love to meet you at the N8 AgriFood Conference 2018! Taking place from 13-14 June in Liverpool, UK, under the theme of “People, Health & Food Systems: Challenges & Solutions for 2030,” @N8agrifood is a fantastic opportunity to hear from, and network with, food systems experts from around the world.

Come see us to discuss how your research can achieve its full impact with Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems. Led by Chief Editor Prof. Claire Kremen and an outstanding Editorial Board of over 600 international experts, this rigorously peer-reviewed journal publishes interdisciplinary research on one of the biggest challenges of our time: achieving sustainable global food security.

Simply get in touch with our team to arrange a meeting:

Email: sustainablefoodsystems@frontiersin.org

Follow us on Twitter: @FrontSustFoodSy

We look forward to meeting you — if not in Liverpool, then at either our London or Swiss office!

