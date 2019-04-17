Come meet Frontiers at the 4th Open Science Meeting 2019 #glposm

Frontiers | Science News

From 24-26 April 2019, Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems and Frontiers in Forests and Global Change will be in Bern for the 4th Open Science Meeting 2019 #glposm (https://glp.earth/osm-2019).

If you are an attendee at the conference, we invite you to our exhibitor booth to discuss our community journals; our collaborative, rigorous and fair peer-review system; and how publishing with Frontiers will unlock your research’s true impact.

Please feel free to schedule a meeting with our team:

Email: sustainablefoodsystems@frontiersin.org |forestsandglobalchange@frontiersin.org﻿

Follow us on Twitter: @FrontSustainFollow the Global Land Programme on Twitter: @GlobalLandP

Frontiers looks forward to meeting you!

