Developmental Epigenetics: New Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology section led by Rosalind M John and Claire Rougeulle

The new section focuses on epigenetic processes and mechanisms involved in programming developmental trajectories, as well as the consequences of unprogrammed rewiring of the epigenetic network in disease.

Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology is delighted to announce the launch of a new section, Developmental Epigenetics, led by Professor Rosalind M John from Cardiff University, UK, and Professor Claire Rougeulle from Paris Diderot University, France.

“Epigenetics is a fundamentally important process whereby genetic material maintains memory and passes this memory on to subsequent generations through mitosis and, sometimes, also meiosis” explains Prof. John, whose research focuses on understanding how epigenetic marks direct mammalian development and program human disease.

Prof. Rougeulle, who studies the role of non-coding RNA in controlling X chromosome inactivation and other biological processes, adds: “Epigenetic regulations orchestrate the development and homeostasis of multicellular organisms.”

Despite tremendous progress in the field over the past years and the recognition of its importance among the research community, politics and even society, “the contours of the discipline have blurred,” explains Prof. Rougeulle. Advanced research and new discoveries are now needed to cover the gap in our understanding.

With this new section, Prof. John and Prof. Rougeulle aim to broadcast fundamental discoveries on the epigenetic processes and mechanisms involved in programming developmental trajectories, and on the consequences of unprogrammed rewiring of the epigenetic network in disease.

Both Chief Editors hope that greater exposure of the scientific work published within this section will facilitate fruitful discussion and collaboration between epigeneticists of various horizons and help to reunify conflicting interpretation of epigenetics.

