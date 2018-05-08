Introducing the Professor Joseph M Sussman Best Paper Prize

The new prize is a tribute to Professor Joseph M Sussman, Specialty Chief Editor for Frontiers in Built Environment

— By Ruth Miller and Sarah Yardley

Professor Joseph M Sussman Best Paper Prize

The editorial team of Frontiers in Built Environment was saddened to learn of the passing of Professor Joseph Sussman, Specialty Chief Editor of Transportation and Transit Systems. His research, editorial contributions, and support were enormously valued by the journal, and the impressive number of citations and downloads of his Frontiers publications stand as testament to the esteem in which his work is held by the field.

Serving as JR East Professor in Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Division of Engineering Systems for over 50 years, Sussman’s research was focused on large scale complex engineering systems and their applications. His notable teaching career earned him several accolades, including the Distinguished Service and Leadership Award from the department in 2017.

Fellow Specialty Chief Editor and frequent co-author, Professor Sakdirat Kaewunruen, says, “Joe was the Founding Chief Editor of Frontiers’ Transportation and Transit Systems section. Many new innovative ideas and novel concepts of systems thinking approach into sociotechnical complexity applied to the railway sector have been truly inspired by Joe’s profound research, teaching and professional contributions.

“We always appreciated his very kind and continuous support to help us educate and develop the next generation of railway engineers and scientists in Europe. We will continuously build on his legacy in enhancing railway capabilities, bringing Joe’s famous ‘complex sociotechnical systems’ approach into the railway profession globally in the near future. Joe will be missed by all, but his legacy will live on forever.”

In consultation with his family, and to honor Prof Sussman’s legacy and extraordinary contributions to the transport sector, we will be introducing the Professor Joseph M Sussman Best Paper Prize to be awarded annually to an outstanding paper published within the Transportation and Transit Systems section. It is awarded at the discretion of the Chief Editor, in agreement with both the publisher and the journal’s international editorial board. The first award will be made in early 2019.