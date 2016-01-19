Genitourinary Surgery, a new Specialty section in journal Frontiers in Surgery

- Science News
Genitourinary Surgery is a new specialty section available through the community-run open-access journal Frontiers in Surgery .
The new section Genitourinary Surgery is led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof Felix KH Chun from the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Germany.
This section focuses on all aspects of the surgical treatment of the genitourinary tracts, encompassing treatment of malignancies, stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia as well as reconstructive and functional surgery. Special attention is given to novel minimally invasive surgical techniques as well as technical improvements including radiologic/radio-therapeutic techniques and focal therapy approaches.
Part of the “Frontiers in” journal series, Frontiers in Surgery offers:
Interactive and collaborative review to ensure quality, rigor, and fairness
World-class editorial boards for all specialty sections
Open Access for maximum visibility and discoverability
Advanced article-level analytics and demographics to track reach and impact, including social media buzz
Fast publication, with an average of 85 days from submission to publication
Editors and reviewers disclosed on all published articles for maximum transparency
Commenting systems enabled on all articles to boost post-publication feedback
The editorial board of the Genitourinary Surgery Specialty Section is composed of the following Associate Editors:
Patrick J. Bastian, Marien Hospital Düsseldorf, Germany
Andreas Becker, University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Germany
Maximilian Burger, University of Regensburg, Germany
Ferdinand X Frauscher, Private Clinic for Prostatic Diseases, Austria
Jens Köllermann, Sana Klinikum, Germany
Marianne Schmid, University Medical Center Goettingen , Germany
Maxine Sun, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, USA
Quoc-Dien Trinh, Harvard Medical School, USA
Jochen Walz, Institut Paoli-Calmettes Cancer Centre, France
Evanguelos Nicolas Xylinas, Cochin Hospital, APHP, Paris Descartes University, France
The “Frontiers in” journal series, supported by over 250,000 leading researchers worldwide, has already published 40,000 peer-reviewed articles across 54 journals, which receive 5 million views per month.
If you are interested in becoming a Review Editor or Associate Editor for Genitourinary Surgery, please contact: surgery.editorial.office@frontiersin.org . We look forward to hearing from you.
Rossana Mirabella, PhDJournal Manager, Frontiers in Surgerysurgery.editorial.office@frontiersin.org