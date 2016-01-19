Frontiers | Science News

Genitourinary Surgery, a new Specialty section in journal Frontiers in Surgery

Genitourinary Surgery is a new specialty section available through the community-run open-access journal Frontiers in Surgery .

The new section Genitourinary Surgery is led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof Felix KH Chun from the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Germany.

This section focuses on all aspects of the surgical treatment of the genitourinary tracts, encompassing treatment of malignancies, stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia as well as reconstructive and functional surgery. Special attention is given to novel minimally invasive surgical techniques as well as technical improvements including radiologic/radio-therapeutic techniques and focal therapy approaches.

The editorial board of the Genitourinary Surgery Specialty Section is composed of the following Associate Editors:

The “Frontiers in” journal series, supported by over 250,000 leading researchers worldwide, has already published 40,000 peer-reviewed articles across 54 journals, which receive 5 million views per month.

If you are interested in becoming a Review Editor or Associate Editor for Genitourinary Surgery, please contact: surgery.editorial.office@frontiersin.org . We look forward to hearing from you.

Rossana Mirabella, PhDJournal Manager, Frontiers in Surgerysurgery.editorial.office@frontiersin.org

