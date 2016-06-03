Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Physiology articles in May 2016

In vivo Sarcomere Lengths and Sarcomere Elongations Are Not Uniform across an Intact MuscleEng Kuan Moo, Rafael Fortuna, Scott C. Sibole, Ziad Abusara and Walter Herzog*

Contributions of Central Command and Muscle Feedback to Sympathetic Nerve Activity in Contracting Human Skeletal MuscleDaniel Boulton, Chloe E. Taylor, Vaughan G. Macefield and Simon Green*

High Intensity Training May Reverse the Fiber Type Specific Decline in Myogenic Stem Cells in Multiple Sclerosis PatientsJean Farup, Ulrik Dalgas, Charly Keytsman, Bert O. Eijnde and Inez Wens*

Pelleted Bone Marrow Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells Are Better Protected from the Deleterious Effects of Arthroscopic Heat ShockGauthaman Kalamegam, Mohammed Abbas*, Mamdooh Gari, Haneen Alsehli, Roaa Kadam, Mohammed Alkaff, Adeel Chaudhary, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Adel Abuzenadah, Wael Kafienah and Ali Mobasheri*

Community Structure Reveals Biologically Functional Modules in MEF2C Transcriptional Regulatory NetworkSergio A. Alcalá-Corona, Tadeo E. Velázquez-Caldelas, Jesús Espinal-Enríquez and Enrique Hernández-Lemus*

Mitochondrial Ultrastructure and Glucose Signaling Pathways Attributed to the Kv1.3 Ion ChannelChristopher P. Kovach, Dolly Al Koborssy, Zhenbo Huang, Brandon M. Chelette, James M. Fadool and Debra A. Fadool*

Coupling Developmental Physiology, Photoperiod, and Temperature to Model Phenology and Dynamics of an Invasive Heteropteran, Halyomorpha halysAnne L. Nielsen*, Shi Chen and Shelby J. Fleischer

Characterization of ATPase Activity of P2RX2 Cation ChannelRahul Mittal, M’hamed Grati, Miloslav Sedlacek, Fenghua Yuan, Qing Chang, Denise Yan, Xi Lin, Bechara Kachar, Amjad Farooq, Prem Chapagain, Yanbin Zhang and Xue Z. Liu*

Investigating the Combinatory Effects of Biological Networks on Gene Co-expressionCheng Zhang, Sunjae Lee, Adil Mardinoglu* and Qiang Hua*

Varanoid Tooth Eruption and Implantation Modes in a Late Cretaceous MosasaurMin Liu, David A. Reed, Giancarlo M. Cecchini, Xuanyu Lu, Karan Ganjawalla, Carol S. Gonzales, Richard Monahan, Xianghong Luan and Thomas G. H. Diekwisch*

June 03, 2016

Related Content