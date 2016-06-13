The Charlesworth Group to Provide Language Editing Services and China Office Support Services to Frontiers

The Charlesworth Group is pleased to announce its partnership with Frontiers to provide language editing services for its authors globally, coupled with local office support in China.

This new arrangement will see The Charlesworth Group providing helpdesk services to Frontiers’ authors and enquirers in Mainland China, and facilitating the management of queries from potential authors alongside marketing and promotional services to support Frontiers’ profile and brand awareness in China. The arrangement will also involve the establishment of Frontiers’ Chinese-language website, geared towards the needs of the local audience.

Caitlin Meadows, Publishing Services Director at The Charlesworth Group, commented: ‘The Charlesworth Group is delighted to be working with the Frontiers team and its journal portfolio. We look forward to using our expertise in China to assist their staff, authors, and other potential collaborators with practical, on-the-ground support as well as strategic initiatives to enable Frontiers to develop its outreach among its authorship and readership in the region.’

Frederick Fenter, Executive Editor for Frontiers, also added: ‘We are excited to begin a partnership with The Charlesworth Group. Their expert staff will allow us to build our presence in China, enabling more authors, researchers, and other academics to access, submit to, and engage more fully with our journals and editorial activities.’

In addition to China office support services, The Charlesworth Group will also provide expert language editing services to global authors submitting to Frontiers’ journals. Charlesworth will be well placed to provide helpdesk support to these authors from its Beijing office, and globally via its UK and US operations. Charlesworth provides a full range of expert editing and publication services for publishers and academic institutions, and directly to authors via its dedicated Charlesworth Author Services facilities (www.charlesworthauthorservices.com).