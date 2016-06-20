Frontiers forms publishing agreement with The University of Edinburgh

We are delighted to inform you that The University of Edinburgh holds a central invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

The University of Edinburgh covers Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

Eligible authors include:

COAF authors (Arthritis Research UK, Bloodwise, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research and Wellcome Trust)

Research Councils UK (UKRI) funded authors

For information on whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open Access at The University of Edinburgh, or contact The Scholarly Communications Team at openaccess@ed.ac.uk