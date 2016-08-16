Reject or publish? Kids discuss peer-review

Is the paper fact or fiction? Is the paper boring?

These are all things this panel of children look for when reviewing a paper for our journal for kids, Frontiers for Young Minds. Watch the panel of kids explain what criteria should be used when deciding whether a paper should be accepted or not.

Learn how to submit your paper to Frontiers for Young Minds. The open-access journal for kids is free to access and free to publish, which means that there are no publishing fees.