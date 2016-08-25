Most-cited articles in Frontiers

- Science News
As we see our journals grow in scope and content, we are excited to celebrate the publication of 50,000 peer-reviewed articles in Frontiers! Here, we take a peek at the Top 10 most-cited Original Research articles in Engineering, Health and Science. We also included the Latest Original Research articles in Humanities and Social Sciences, to honour our youngest program with 3 of its journals launched only this year!
The lists are based on the highest citation counts in Scopus or CrossRef, as of August 2016. Just note that in Science, Frontiers in Neuroscience Field hosts 16 journals alone, so we sorted them separately to make room for journals in other fields.
Enjoy the reading!
Engineering
Fiona K Davies*, Victoria H. Work, Alexander S. Beliaev and Matthew C. Posewitz (2014) Engineering Limonene and Bisabolene Production in Wild Type and a Glycogen-Deficient Mutant of Synechococcus sp. PCC 7002. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology
Anne M. Ruffing* (2014) Improved Free Fatty Acid Production in Cyanobacteria with Synechococcus sp. PCC 7002 as Host. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology
Sheng-Han Su, Wei-Ting Hsu, Chang-Lung Hsu, Chang-Hsiao Chen, Ming-Hui Chiu, Yung-Chang Lin, Wen-Hao Chang, Kazu Suenaga, Jr-Hau He and Lain-Jong Li* (2014) Controllable Synthesis of Band-Gap-Tunable and Monolayer Transition-Metal Dichalcogenide Alloys. Frontiers in Energy Research
Lee-Chun Su, Zhiwei Xie, Yi Zhang, Kytai Truong Nguyen* and Jian Yang* (2014) Study on the Antimicrobial Properties of Citrate-Based Biodegradable Polymers. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology
Heiko Muller**,** Matteo Jacopo Marzi and Francesco Nicassio* (2014) IsomiRage: From Functional Classification to Differential Expression of miRNA Isoforms. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology
Morten M. Smedskjaer* (2014) Topological Model for Boroaluminosilicate Glass Hardness. Frontiers in Materials
Rodrigo Echeveste and Claudius Gros* (2014) Generating Functionals for Computational Intelligence: The Fisher Information as an Objective Function for Self-Limiting Hebbian Learning Rules. Frontiers in Robotics and AI
Stephan Klähn, Desiree Baumgartner, Ulrike Pfreundt, Karsten Voigt, Verena Schön, Claudia Steglich and Wolfgang R. Hess* (2014) Alkane Biosynthesis Genes in Cyanobacteria and Their Transcriptional Organization. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology
Sabine A.E. Heider, Natalie Wolf, Arne Hofemeier, Petra Peters-Wendisch* and Volker F. Wendisch* (2014) Optimization of the IPP Precursor Supply for the Production of Lycopene, Decaprenoxanthin and Astaxanthin by Corynebacterium glutamicum. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology
Md. Monirul Islam, Alfred T. Chidembo, Seyed Hamed Aboutalebi, Dean Cardillo, Hua Kun Liu*, Konstantin Konstantinov* and Shi Xue Dou (2014) Liquid Crystalline Graphene Oxide/PEDOT:PSS Self-Assembled 3D Architecture for Binder-Free Supercapacitor Electrodes. Frontiers in Energy Research
Health
Elke Eggenhofer, Volker Benseler, Alexander Kroemer, Felix Popp, Edward K. Geissler, Hans J. Schlitt, Carla C. Baan, Marc H. Dahlke and Martin J. Hoogduijn* (2012) Mesenchymal Stem Cells Are Short-Lived and Do Not Migrate beyond the Lungs after Intravenous Infusion. Frontiers in Immunology
Cathy E. Elks, Marcel den Hoed, Jing Hua Zhao, Stephen J. Sharp, Nicholas J. Wareham, Ruth J. F. Loos and Ken K. Ong* (2012) Variability in the Heritability of Body Mass Index: A Systematic Review and Meta-Regression. Frontiers in Endocrinology
Abhishek Datta*, Dennis Truong, Preet Minhas, Lucas C. Parra and Marom Bikson (2012) Inter-Individual Variation during Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation and Normalization of Dose Using MRI-Derived Computational Models. Frontiers in Psychiatry
Christine A. Rabinak, Mike Angstadt, Robert C. Welsh, Amy E. Kennedy, Mark Lyubkin, Brian Martis and K. Luan Phan* (2011) Altered Amygdala Resting-State Functional Connectivity in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Frontiers in Psychiatry
Marc Leshner, Shu Wang, Carrie Lewis, Han Zheng, Xiangyun Amy Chen, Lorraine Santy and Yanming Wang*(2012) PAD4 Mediated Histone Hypercitrullination Induces Heterochromatin Decondensation and Chromatin Unfolding to Form Neutrophil Extracellular Trap-Like Structures. Frontiers in Immunology
Vince D. Calhoun*, Jing Sui, Kent Kiehl, Jessica Turner, Elena Allen and Godfrey Pearlson (2012) Exploring the Psychosis Functional Connectome: Aberrant Intrinsic Networks in Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder. Frontiers in Psychiatry
Florence Teo, Kate E. Hoy, Zafiris J. Daskalakis and Paul B. Fitzgerald (2011) Investigating the Role of Current Strength in tDCS Modulation of Working Memory Performance in Healthy Controls. Frontiers in Psychiatry
Toralf Neuling, Sven Wagner, Carsten H. Wolters, Tino Zaehle and Christoph S. Herrmann* (2012) Finite-Element Model Predicts Current Density Distribution for Clinical Applications of tDCS and tACS. Frontiers in Psychiatry
Christy A. Thomson, Yanni Wang, Linda M. Jackson, Melanie Olson, Welson Wang, Alena Liavonchanka, Liya Keleta, Vanessa Silva, Sandra Diederich, R. Brad Jones, Jonathan Gubbay, John Pasick, Martin Petric, Francois Jean, Vanessa G. Allen, Earl G. Brown, James M. Rini and John W. Schrader* (2012) Pandemic H1N1 Influenza Infection and Vaccination in Humans Induces Cross-Protective Antibodies that Target the Hemagglutinin Stem. Frontiers in Immunology
Rachel Yehuda*, Nikolaos P. Daskalakis, Frank Desarnaud, Iouri Makotkine, Amy L. Lehrner, Erin Koch, Janine D. Flory, Joseph D. Buxbaum, Michael J. Meaney and Linda M. Bierer (2013) Epigenetic Biomarkers as Predictors and Correlates of Symptom Improvement Following Psychotherapy in Combat Veterans with PTSD. Frontiers in Psychiatry
Science
Aman Sawana, Mobolaji Adeolu and Radhey S. Gupta* (2014) Molecular Signatures and Phylogenomic Analysis of the Genus Burkholderia: Proposal for Division of This Genus Into the Emended Genus Burkholderia Containing Pathogenic Organisms and a New Genus Paraburkholderia gen. nov. Harboring Environmental Species. Frontiers in Genetics
Enzo Tagliazucchi, Pablo Balenzuela, Daniel Fraiman and Dante R. Chialvo* (2012) Criticality in Large-Scale Brain fMRI Dynamics Unveiled by a Novel Point Process Analysis. Frontiers in Physiology
Nadine Czekalski*, Tom Berthold, Serena Caucci and Andrea Egli Helmut Buergmann (2012) Increased Levels of Multiresistant Bacteria and Resistance Genes after Wastewater Treatment and Their Dissemination into Lake Geneva, Switzerland. Frontiers in Microbiology
Katherine C. Goldfarb, Ulas Karaoz, China A Hanson, Clark A. Santee, Mark A. Bradford, Kathleen K. Treseder, Matthew D. Wallenstein and Eoin L Brodie* (2011) Differential Growth Responses of Soil Bacterial Taxa to Carbon Substrates of Varying Chemical Recalcitrance. Frontiers in Microbiology
Sylvie Lalonde*, Antoinette Sero, Réjane Pratelli, Guillaume Pilot, Jin Chen, Maria I. Sardi, Saman A. Parsa, Do-Young Kim, Biswa R. Acharya, Erica V. Stein, Heng-Cheng Hu, Florent Villiers, Kouji Takeda, Yingzhen Yang, Yong S. Han, Rainer Schwacke, William Chiang, Naohiro Kato, Dominique Loqué, Sarah M. Assmann, June M. Kwak, Julian I.Schroeder, Seung Y. Rhee and Wolf B. Frommer (2010) A Membrane Protein/Signaling Protein Interaction Network for Arabidopsis Version AMPv2. Frontiers in Physiology
Lucie Geurts, Vladimir Lazarevic, Muriel Derrien, Amandine Everard, Marie Van Roye, Claude Knauf, Philippe Valet, Myriam Girard, Giulio G. Muccioli, Patrice François, Willem M. de Vos, Jacques Schrenzel, Nathalie M. Delzenne and Patrice D. Cani* (2011) Altered Gut Microbiota and Endocannabinoid System Tone in Obese and Diabetic Leptin-Resistant Mice: Impact on Apelin Regulation in Adipose Tissue. Frontiers in Microbiology
Gus F. Halwani, Psyche Loui, Theo Rueber and Gottfried Schlaug* (2011) Effects of Practice and Experience on the Arcuate Fasciculus: Comparing Singers, Instrumentalists, and Non-Musicians. Frontiers in Psychology
Dapeng Zhang, Lakshminarayan M. Iyer, Fang He and L Aravind* (2012) Discovery of Novel DENN Proteins: Implications for the Evolution of Eukaryotic Intracellular Membrane Structures and Human Disease. Frontiers in Genetics
Martin I. Voskuil*, Iona L. Bartek, Kevin Visconti and Gary K. Schoolnik (2011) The Response of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis to Reactive Oxygen and Nitrogen Species. Frontiers in Microbiology
Michael X. Cohen* and James F. Cavanagh (2011) Single-Trial Regression Elucidates the Role of Prefrontal Theta Oscillations in Response Conflict. Frontiers in Psychology
Frontiers in Neuroscience Field
Nikolaus Kriegeskorte*, Marieke Mur and Peter A Bandettini (2008) Representational Similarity Analysis – Connecting the Branches of Systems Neuroscience. Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience
Peter J. Uhlhaas, Gordon Pipa, Bruss Lima, Lucia Melloni, Sergio Neuenschwander, Danko Nikolić and Wolf Singer (2009) Neural Synchrony in Cortical Networks: History, Concept and Current Status. Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience
Elena A. Allen*, Erik B. Erhardt, Eswar Damaraju, William Gruner, Judith M. Segall, Rogers F. Silva, Martin Havlicek, Srinivas Rachakonda, Jill Fries, Ravi Kalyanam, Andrew M. Michael, Arvind Caprihan, Jessica A. Turner, Tom Eichele, Steven Adelsheim, Angela D. Bryan, Juan Bustillo, Vincent P. Clark, Sarah W. Feldstein Ewing, Francesca Filbey, Corey C. Ford, Kent Hutchison, Rex E. Jung, Kent A. Kiehl, Piyadasa Kodituwakku, Yuko M. Komesu, Andrew R. Mayer, Godfrey D. Pearlson, John P. Phillips, Joseph R. Sadek, Michael Stevens, Ursina Teuscher, Robert J. Thoma, Vince D. Calhoun (2011) A Baseline for the Multivariate Comparison of Resting-State Networks. Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience
And U. Turken* and Nina F. Dronkers* (2011) The Neural Architecture of the Language Comprehension Network: Converging Evidence from Lesion and Connectivity Analyses. Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience
David Meunier, Renaud Lambiotte, Alex Fornito, Karen D. Ersche and Edward T. Bullmore* (2009) Hierarchical modularity in human brain functional networks. Frontiers in Neuroinformatics
Michelle W. Voss*, Ruchika S. Prakash, Kirk I. Erickson, Chandramallika Basak, Laura Chaddock, Jennifer S. Kim, Heloisa Alves, Susie Heo, Amanda N. Szabo, Siobhan M. White, Thomas R. Wojcicki, Emily L. Mailey, Neha Gothe, Erin A. Olson, Edward McAuley and Arthur F. Kramer (2010) Plasticity of Brain Networks in a Randomized Intervention Trial of Exercise Training in Older Adults. Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience
Ilya M. Veer*, Christian F. Beckmann, Marie-Jose van Tol, Luca Ferrarini, Julien Milles, Dick J. Veltman, Andre Aleman, Mark A. van Buchem, Nic J. van der Wee and Serge A. R. B. Rombouts (2010) Whole Brain Resting-State Analysis Reveals Decreased Functional Connectivity in Major Depression. Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience
Yuri Gonchar, Quanxin Wang and Andreas H Burkhalter* (2008) Multiple Distinct Subtypes Of GABAergic Neurons in Mouse Visual Cortex Identified by Triple Immunostaining. Frontiers in Neuroanatomy
Andrew D. Straw* (2008) Vision Egg: an Open-Source Library For Realtime Visual Stimulus Generation. Frontiers in Neuroinformatics
Zenas C. Chao, Yasuo Nagasaka and Naotaka Fujii* (2010) Long-term asynchronous decoding of arm motion using electrocorticographic signals in monkey. Frontiers in Neuroengineering
Humanities & Social Sciences:
Latest Original Research
Ping Zhou* and Loet Leydesdorff (2016) A Comparative Study of the Citation Impact of Chinese Journals with Government Priority Support. Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics
Loet Leydesdorff*, Lutz Bornmann, Jordan A. Comins and Staša Milojević (2016) Citations: Indicators of Quality? The Impact Fallacy. Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics
Dudley L. Poston* and Yu-Ting Chang (2016) Patterns of Gay Male and Lesbian Partnering in the Metropolitan Areas of the United States in 2010. Frontiers in Sociology
Zaida Chinchilla-Rodríguez*, Kevin Ocaña-Rosa and Benjamin Vargas-Quesada (2016) How to Combine Research Guarantor and Collaboration Patterns to Measure Scientific Performance of Countries in Scientific Fields: Nanoscience and Nanotechnology as a Case Study. Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics
Douglas Paton* and Melanie Irons (2016) Communication, Sense of Community, and Disaster Recovery: A Facebook Case Study. Frontiers in Communication
Mark R. Groenhuijzen* and Philip Verhagen (2016) Testing the Robustness of Local Network Metrics in Research on Archeological Local Transport Networks. Frontiers in Digital Humanities
Jessica Leigh Thompson*, Alina Kaiser, Eric L. Sparks, Michael Shelton, Eric Brunden, Julia A. Cherry and Just Cebrian (2016) Ecosystem – What? Public Understanding and Trust in Conservation Science and Ecosystem Services. Frontiers in Communication
Susanne Huber* and Martin Fieder (2016) Worldwide Census Data Reveal Prevalence of Educational Homogamy and Its Effect on Childlessness. Frontiers in Sociology
Antti O. Tanskanen, Mirkka Danielsbacka, Markus Jokela, Tamas David-Barrett and Anna Rotkirch* (2016) Diluted Competition? Conflicts between Full- and Half-Siblings in Two Adult Generations. Frontiers in Sociology
Rosemary L. Hopcroft* and David Martin (2016) Parental Investments and Educational Outcomes: Trivers–Willard in the U.S.. Frontiers in Sociology