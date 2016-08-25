Most-cited articles in Frontiers

As we see our journals grow in scope and content, we are excited to celebrate the publication of 50,000 peer-reviewed articles in Frontiers! Here, we take a peek at the Top 10 most-cited Original Research articles in Engineering, Health and Science. We also included the Latest Original Research articles in Humanities and Social Sciences, to honour our youngest program with 3 of its journals launched only this year!

The lists are based on the highest citation counts in Scopus or CrossRef, as of August 2016. Just note that in Science, Frontiers in Neuroscience Field hosts 16 journals alone, so we sorted them separately to make room for journals in other fields.

Enjoy the reading!

Engineering

Health

Science

Frontiers in Neuroscience Field

Humanities & Social Sciences:

Latest Original Research