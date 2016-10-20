Medical Sociology now open for submissions

We are proud to announce the launch of the latest specialty section of Frontiers in Sociology, Medical Sociology. Led by Chief Editor Prof. Hannah Bradby, the section will consider the social production of health and illness, offering critical perspectives on medicine as culture, business, profession, and practice. Equity in health outcomes and in access to quality healthcare, the changing limits of ethical and moral behavior in the light of new biotechnological practices, comparison across various healing systems, and the production of alternative medical knowledge are just some of the topics of interest to the section.

To learn more about Prof. Bradby’s vision for the section, see her Specialty Grand Challenge article available here.

The section’s Associate Editor Board is already composed of the following researchers and scholars:

Beth Maina Ahlberg, Uppsala UniversityPolina Aronson, Deutsches Institut für MenschenrechteIvy Lynn Bourgeault, University of OttawaSangeeta Chattoo, University of YorkTiago Correia, ISCTE – University Institute of LisbonNicola Kay Gale, University of BirminghamGill Green, University of EssexNina Hallowell, University of OxfordChimaraoke O Izugbara, African Population and Health Research CenterSakari Karvonen, National Institute for Health and WelfareEwen Speed, University of EssexMaria Clasina Stuttaford, University of Cardiff

Part of the “Frontiers in” journal series, Frontiers in Sociology offers:

Interactive and collaborative review to ensure quality, rigor, and fairness;

World-class editorial boards for all specialty sections;

Open Access for maximum visibility and discoverability;

Advanced article-level analytics and demographics to track reach and impact, including social media buzz;

Fast publication, with an average of 85 days from submission to final decision;

Editors and reviewers disclosed on published articles for maximum transparency and recognition.

The “Frontiers in” journal series, supported by over 300,000 leading researchers worldwide, has already published 52,000 peer-reviewed articles across over 57 journals.

Contact: sociology@frontiersin.org