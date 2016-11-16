Young Minds: Science edited by kids for kids

Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers for Young Minds is a non-profit scientific journal written by scientists for young people, but with an innovative twist: the kids themselves assume the role of “peer reviewer.”

Distinguished scientists are invited to write about their cutting-edge discoveries in a language that is accessible for a young audience, and it is then up to the kids themselves – with the help of a science mentor – to critique the article and to explain to the authors how to improve the contribution before publication. As a result, Frontiers for Young Minds provides a collection of freely available scientific articles that are not only rigorous, but also shaped for younger audiences by the input of their own peers. Even before the publication of our first 50 articles, the quality of Frontiers for Young Minds was recognized as one of the American Library Association’s 2014 Great Websites for Kids.

In this video, Project Manager Amanda Baker explains some of the motivation behind the project and what it hopes to accomplish going forward. The presentation was given in early 2015 as part of an internal seminar series at Frontiers, since which more articles have been published and both Sabine Kastner and Jay Giedd have joined the board as Chief Editors.

Frontiers for Young Minds is made possible by the support of the Frontiers Research Foundation and the Jacobs Foundation of Zurich.

WANT TO GET INVOLVED?

If you would like more information about participating – please find details here.

If you would like to consider writing an article – please find details here and here.

For additional information regarding collaboration with other journals or with sponsorship, please look here.

For any additional questions, please write to us at kids@frontiersin.org

Note: Statement at 2:50 “sophomore year of high school” should be “sophomore year of college.”

