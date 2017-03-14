Frontiers wishes you all a happy Pi Day! Here in Lausanne we are celebrating in style. But why does this number deserve a celebration? Well, it would be too simple to say that pi is the just the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Being an irrational number, pi keeps on going, forever. This, among other things, means that pi, within its string of decimals, contains every single other number. Your date of birth, your phone number, your bank account, it’s all in there.

Now, think what would happen if you try to convert these decimals into letters. You would end up with every word that ever existed!

Pi and infinity embrace in other ways. For example, there exists several infinite series that converge to pi. One of them is the Gregory–Leibniz series which says that pi equals four times the sum 1 – 1/3 + 1/5 – 1/7 + 1/9…

But pi appears in many other fields: from quantum mechanics, to biology and natural sciences. A truly multi-disciplinary number! Perfect for a multi-disciplinary journal such as Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics! So, pi-lovers, why don’t you have a look at our specialty sections and editorial board?

