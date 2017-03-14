Frontiers | Science News

Happy Pi Day!

Frontiers wishes you all a happy Pi Day! Here in Lausanne we are celebrating in style. But why does this number deserve a celebration? Well, it would be too simple to say that pi is the just the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Being an irrational number, pi keeps on going, forever. This, among other things, means that pi, within its string of decimals, contains every single other number. Your date of birth, your phone number, your bank account, it’s all in there.

Now, think what would happen if you try to convert these decimals into letters. You would end up with every word that ever existed!

Pi and infinity embrace in other ways. For example, there exists several infinite series that converge to pi. One of them is the Gregory–Leibniz series which says that pi equals four times the sum 1 –  1/3 + 1/5 – 1/7 + 1/9…

But pi appears in many other fields: from quantum mechanics, to biology and natural sciences. A truly multi-disciplinary number! Perfect for a multi-disciplinary journal such as Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics! So, pi-lovers, why don’t you have a look at our specialty sections and editorial board?

REPUBLISHING GUIDELINES: At Frontiers, open access and sharing research is part of our mission. Unless otherwise noted, you can republish our articles posted in the Frontiers blog – as long as you credit us with a link back. Editing the articles or selling them is not allowed.

Post related info

March 14, 2017

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Life sciences

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals