Frontier’s Editors Summit 2017

How is Open Science helping to shape the future of our planet? What role will ethics and leadership play in future sustainability? How critically entwined is the health of humans to that of other animals and the overall environment? What do we need to teach our children to prepare them for the future?

For almost a decade Frontiers has been at the forefront of important and emerging research trends as well as a leader in open-access publishing and the Open Science movement. As the depth and breadth of the science that we publish expands we are recognizing and identifying cutting-edge outstanding research through our new Spotlight Award. Our strong advocacy for Open Science also continues as we believe that it will play a key role in securing the future sustainability of the earth.

For the third year running, this June, our annual Frontiers Summit hosted Frontiers Chief Editors and staff and global political, business and science leaders to discuss leading research trends and to debate how we can further drive Open Science for the benefit of our planet and our children and grandchildren.