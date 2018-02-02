Frontiers in Microbiology welcomes new Specialty Chief Editor

Frontiers in Microbiology New Specialty Chief Editor

It is with great pleasure that we announce our new Specialty Chief Editor for Fungi and their Interactions; Professor Gustavo Henrique Goldman, University of São Paulo, Brazil.

Gustavo has strong academic and editorial experience and an extensive background in molecular genetics and molecular biology of filamentous fungi_._ He aims to bring the different fields of mycology together, creating a single platform where researchers can learn from one another, with the ultimate goal to publish information that improves our life.

“This is an exciting section to be involved in. I hope to bring the community together by encouraging more submission focusing on; fungal physiology, fungal genomics and evolution, mutualistic interactions, biological control of fungi, fungal microbiomes, plant and animal fungal pathogenesis, and the influence of fungi on climate changes and ecology.”

Fungi and Their Interactions will serve as a tool for mycologists who want to expand their horizon and advance their ability to understand, manage, and treat conditions associated with fungi.

