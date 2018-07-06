Journal impact: Frontiers in Oncology

Receiving its first Impact Factor this year, Frontiers in Oncology ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Receiving its first Impact Factor in 2018, Frontiers in Oncology ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Oncology ranks among the world’s top oncology journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s 4th and 5th most-cited open-access journal in the CiteScore categories of Oncology and Cancer Research , respectively, with 4,138 citations in 2017 to 930 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

Ranks in the 71st percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Oncology category, with an Impact Factor of 4.416 (Figure 2)

Ranks in the 85th CiteScore percentile in the Oncology category, with a CiteScore of 4.45 (Figure 2)

2,100 published articles to date

22,000 citations to date

10 million article views and downloads to date

Articles mentioned 200 times in the news to date

Articles mentioned 7,000 times on social media to date

Frontiers in Oncology: CiteScore academic journal ranking by citations

Figure 1: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited open-access journals in the CiteScore Oncology and Cancer Research categories (2017 edition, released in 2018 by Scopus, Elsevier). Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016, with Frontiers in Oncology in red. A total of 323 journals are listed in the Oncology category, of which 76 are Open Access, and 190 are listed in the Cancer Research category, of which 38 are Open Access.

Frontiers in Oncology: 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore science journal rankings

Figure 2: Analysis of Impact Factor and CiteScore rankings in the JCR Oncology category and CiteScore Oncology category. Grey lines represent all journals in each category ranked by their 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles, with Frontiers in Oncology shown as a red dot. Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016, while CiteScore represents average citations in 2017 to articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The Impact Factor for Frontiers in Oncology is based on 2,358 citations in 2017 to 296 articles published in 2015 and 2016, and for CiteScore is based on 4,138 citations in 2017 to 930 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. A total of 222 journals are listed in the Oncology category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 37 are Open Access. A total of 323 journals are listed in the Oncology category, of which 76 are Open Access, and 190 are listed in the Cancer Research category, of which 38 are Open Access; however the analysis here includes only those journals with a full three-year publication history, that is, with published articles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Oncology — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Giuseppe Giaccone and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.