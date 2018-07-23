Between a soft rock and a hard place – Introducing Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis, a new section in Frontiers in Earth Science

Professor Dave Hodgson of @stratleeds on the motivation behind his new section in Frontiers in Earth Science.

– By Louisa Wood

Dave Hodgson is a hard man to pin down. On a quest to address some of the great challenges in sedimentological, stratigraphic and diagenetic research, his work takes him from the hard, red plains of the Karoo Basin, South Africa, to the desolate landscapes of the Neuquén Basin, Argentina – far flung regions that may or may not have been chosen based on the above average availability of good red wine.

His latest venture sees him leading the new section Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis in Frontiers in Earth Science.

Specialty Chief Editor Professor Dave Hodgson

“I think it is a really exciting time to be a researcher in sedimentology, stratigraphy, and diagenesis,” says Professor Hodgson. “As the founding editor for this section my motivation is to provide an outlet for a vibrant and growing discipline that will attract established and young researchers alike – supported by a fantastic team of Associate Editors.”

The section will provide an inter-disciplinary platform to address current problems in sedimentological, stratigraphic and diagenetic research, including the prediction of geohazards, the understanding of Martian processes, the mitigation of fluvial and coastal flooding risk, and the resilience of seabed infrastructure.

“To answer some of the biggest questions in this field we have to work with the rock record – the truth – using a wide range of data types, and to employ technology that permit measurement and monitoring of natural systems. No other strand of the Earth Science has this richness of approach, and now we have the ‘weapons’ to advance our understanding of fundamental concepts, from flow processes, to dating and characterizing sediments more precisely.

“I feel that sedimentology needs to reclaim its position as a core geological research discipline. As a community, we must advocate excellence in the description and interpretation of sediments and sedimentary rocks to ensure sedimentologists and stratigraphers alike are seen as essential and natural collaborators for other disciplines, such as paleontology and geochemistry,” highlights Professor Hodgson.