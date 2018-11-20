Journal impact: Frontiers in Materials

Frontiers in Materials receives its first Impact Factor

Frontiers in Materials makes a strong start with its first Impact Factor of 2.008 (2017 Journal Citation Reports, 2018) — reflecting a stellar research community and Editorial Board, and the success of the Frontiers Open Science model .

Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Nicola Pugno and all Specialty Chief Editors for their leadership and support in developing the journal. We also thank our Associate and Review Editors for their diligence and time, as well as our authors for choosing to highlight their work in Frontiers in Materials.