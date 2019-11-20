Frontiers joins the National Academy of Sciences’ list for author transparency

Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers has joined the National Academy of Sciences’ (NAS) list for Transparency in Author Contributions in Science (TACS). The NAS list includes publishers and funders committed to setting standards for authorship transparency and defining responsibilities for authors.

The requirements for journals to be considered on the list include:

  • Creating policies for authorship criteria;

  • Clearly stating author responsibilities;

  • Cataloging authorship histories through identification;

  • And appropriately crediting authors. 

By openly sharing guidelines, we collectively provide the academic community with a centralized and easily accessible resource. Authors can choose to submit to Frontiers knowing the requirements for submission in the context of the current industry standards.

Additionally, the NAS list acts as a platform for publishers and funders to share current best practices and open discussions to inform future industry guidelines. This is a step toward fostering open science policies that also ensures transparency for readers. 

By joining the list, Frontiers renews its commitment to being at the forefront of transparent publishing practices, and further advocates for others to join the open science movement. 

___________________________

About NAS

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) is a private, non-profit society of distinguished scholars. Established by an Act of Congress, signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, the NAS is charged with providing independent, objective advice to the nation on matters related to science and technology. Scientists are elected by their peers to membership in the NAS for outstanding contributions to research. The NAS is committed to furthering science in America, and its members are active contributors to the international scientific community. Over the 150 year + history of the NAS, more than 500 members and foreign associates have won Nobel Prizes. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, founded in 1914, is today one of the premier international journals publishing the results of original research.

Related Content