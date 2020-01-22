Frontiers to sponsor HRI 2020

Frontiers in Robotics and AI is proud to be sponsoring the 15th Annual ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human Robot Interaction, taking place from 23 to 26 March 2020 in Cambridge, UK.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Real World Human-Robot Interaction”. Researchers from across the world will present their best research, exchanging ideas about the theory, technology, data, and science of human-robot interaction.

Conference Keynote Speakers Ayanna HowardAre We Trusting AI Too Much? Examining Human-Robot Interactions in the Real World Lola CañameroEmbodied Affect for Real-World HRI Stephanie DinkinsTBD

We look forward to seeing you there!