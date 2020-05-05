Frontiers in Virtual Reality – Online Seminar Series

The Editorial board of Frontiers in Virtual Reality is pleased to present a series of virtual seminars that will take place over the coming weeks. These seminars are aimed at students, researchers and practitioners in the fields of virtual and augmented reality and its applications. Interested members of the public would also be welcome.

**Please note, the final panel event of the series – Ethics Issues in Virtual and Augmented Reality – has now been scheduled for Thursday 17th September at 16:00 CEST (Brussels, Paris, Madrid).**

The seminars will be live-streamed on YouTube via this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/xuenipan

Questions can be put to the speakers through the YouTube comments.

All the times displayed are in Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Thanks to Sylvia Xueni Pan and Mar Gonzalez-Franco for technical help in making this possible.

