Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Virtual Reality – Online Seminar Series

The Editorial board of Frontiers in Virtual Reality is pleased to present a series of virtual seminars that will take place over the coming weeks. These seminars are aimed at students, researchers and practitioners in the fields of virtual and augmented reality and its applications. Interested members of the public would also be welcome.

**Please note, the final panel event of the series – Ethics Issues in Virtual and Augmented Reality – has now been scheduled for Thursday 17th September at 16:00 CEST (Brussels, Paris, Madrid).**

The seminars will be live-streamed on YouTube via this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/xuenipan

Questions can be put to the speakers through the YouTube comments.

All the times displayed are in Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Speaker

Title

Date & time

Mel Slater

melslater@ub.edu

Transforming the self through virtual reality

11th May,

3:00pm CEST

Panel Session

Sylvia Pan

(moderator)**

Doron Friedman

Anthony Steed

Dave Haynes

** (VIVE)**

Dr Chi Xu

** (Nreal)

XR for bringing people together in times of lockdown and post-COVID

13th May,

4:00pm CEST

Carolina Cruz Neira

carolina@acm.org

Virtual Reality as the New Innovation Engine

14th May,

6:00pm CEST

Anthony Steed

a.steed@ucl.ac.uk

Technical Challenges of Mixed Reality

18th May,

3:00pm CEST

Doug Bowman

dbowman@vt.edu

Augmented Reality as the Future of Personal Computing

20th May,

6:00pm CEST

Xueni (Sylvia) Pan

x.pan@gold.ac.uk

Virtual Characters: from training to immersive gaming

21st May,

3:00pm CEST

Eyal Ofek

eyalofek@microsoft.com

Haptics for VR

27th May,

6:00pm CEST

Doron Friedman

doronf@idc.ac.il

Brain Control Interfaces (BCI) for VR: Explicit Control and Beyond

1st June,

4:00pm CEST

Mar Gonzelez-Franco

margon@microsoft.com

Impossible outside virtual reality

4th June,

6:00pm CEST

Massimo Bergamasco

massimo.bergamasco

@santannapisa.it

Haptic Interaction in Virtual Environments

5th June,

3:00pm CEST

Albert Skip Rizzo

rizzo@ict.usc.edu

Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy for PTSD

8th June,

6:00pm CEST

Ronan Boulic

ronan.boulic@epfl.ch

Ensuring Self-Presence through Embodied Interaction in Immersive VR

12th June,

3:00pm CEST

Frank Steinicke

frank.steinicke@uni-hamburg.de

Virtuality-Reality Interaction in Blended Reality Spaces

17th June,

4:00pm CEST

Speakers:

Patrick Haggard

Thomas Metzinger

 

Followed by a Panel Session chaired by:

Jessica Driscoll

 

Mel Slater

    

Dali Szostak

**

Thomas Metzinger

Patrick Haggard

**

**

Sylvia Pan

  

Zillah Watson

**

Ethics Issues in Virtual and Augmented Reality

17th September 4:00pm CEST

Thanks to Sylvia Xueni Pan and Mar Gonzalez-Franco for technical help in making this possible.

Launched in December 2019, Frontiers in Virtual Reality is one of Frontiers’ newest journals, offering a dedicated open access platform for the latest work in the field of Virtual Reality.

We are in the process of launching our first article collections – if you have a theme in mind and would like to be involved, please email us at virtualreality@frontiersin.org

Related Content

Post related info

May 05, 2020

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Robotics and AI

Related Subjects

AR/VR

Frontiers in Virtual Reality

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content