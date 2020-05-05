Frontiers in Virtual Reality – Online Seminar Series

- Science News
The Editorial board of Frontiers in Virtual Reality is pleased to present a series of virtual seminars that will take place over the coming weeks. These seminars are aimed at students, researchers and practitioners in the fields of virtual and augmented reality and its applications. Interested members of the public would also be welcome.
**Please note, the final panel event of the series – Ethics Issues in Virtual and Augmented Reality – has now been scheduled for Thursday 17th September at 16:00 CEST (Brussels, Paris, Madrid).**
The seminars will be live-streamed on YouTube via this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/xuenipan
Questions can be put to the speakers through the YouTube comments.
All the times displayed are in Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)
Speaker
Title
Date & time
Transforming the self through virtual reality
11th May,
3:00pm CEST
Panel Session
(moderator)**
** (VIVE)**
** (Nreal)
XR for bringing people together in times of lockdown and post-COVID
13th May,
4:00pm CEST
Virtual Reality as the New Innovation Engine
14th May,
6:00pm CEST
Technical Challenges of Mixed Reality
18th May,
3:00pm CEST
Augmented Reality as the Future of Personal Computing
20th May,
6:00pm CEST
Virtual Characters: from training to immersive gaming
21st May,
3:00pm CEST
Haptics for VR
27th May,
6:00pm CEST
Brain Control Interfaces (BCI) for VR: Explicit Control and Beyond
1st June,
4:00pm CEST
Impossible outside virtual reality
4th June,
6:00pm CEST
Haptic Interaction in Virtual Environments
5th June,
3:00pm CEST
Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy for PTSD
8th June,
6:00pm CEST
Ensuring Self-Presence through Embodied Interaction in Immersive VR
12th June,
3:00pm CEST
Virtuality-Reality Interaction in Blended Reality Spaces
17th June,
4:00pm CEST
Speakers:
Followed by a Panel Session chaired by:
**
**
**
**
Ethics Issues in Virtual and Augmented Reality
17th September 4:00pm CEST
Thanks to Sylvia Xueni Pan and Mar Gonzalez-Franco for technical help in making this possible.
Launched in December 2019, Frontiers in Virtual Reality is one of Frontiers’ newest journals, offering a dedicated open access platform for the latest work in the field of Virtual Reality.
We are in the process of launching our first article collections – if you have a theme in mind and would like to be involved, please email us at virtualreality@frontiersin.org