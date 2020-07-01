Frontiers | Science News

KAUST and Frontiers form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and Frontiers have formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing.

2022 Update: KAUST has extended their collaboration with Frontiers, allowing affiliated authors to continue to benefit from a 10% membership discount. Authors remain responsible for paying the remaining balance of the APC after discount.

KAUST, via its Library, supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, KAUST Library have entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, corresponding authors affiliated with KAUST will benefit from a 10% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC. Furthermore, KAUST Library will have access to reports on KAUST articles published with Frontiers including pricing information and article metadata.

The agreement is effective for an initial period from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021 (reference date for eligibility is the article acceptance date), and KAUST and Frontiers are planning for continuation and development of this collaboration thereafter. (See Update)

More information for authors:

Authors are asked that during article submission the corresponding author’s KAUST institutional email address is used; this way the discount will be automatically applied. If another corresponding author email domain is used but KAUST is indicated as affiliation, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the KAUST Library.

For more information on this agreement, please visit KAUST Library’s webpages on open access publishing or email library@kaust.edu.sa.

--

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships webpage or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

