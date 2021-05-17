Frontiers | Science News

World Bee Day 2021: Research Topics to Build Back Better for Bees

World Bee Day 2021’s theme is Bee engaged - Build Back Better for Bees, which focuses on finding ways to restore, support and enhance the role of pollinators. Pollination is a fundamental process for the survival of our ecosystems and it is, therefore, crucial to monitor pollinators decline and halt the loss of biodiversity. Check out our curated list of the best open Research Topics addressing these issues!

Research Topics:

Pollen as Food for Bees: Diversity, Nutrition, and Contamination

Mechanisms Underlying Plant-Pollinator-Herbivore Interactions

Sensory Ecology of Plant-Pollinator Interactions

Genomics in Flower Development: From ‘Omics’ to Functional Characterization

The Decline of Wild Bees: Causes and Consequences

Plant Responses to High Ambient Temperature

Functional Seed Ecology: from Single Traits to Plant Distribution Patterns, Community Assembly and Ecosystem Processes

Control of Plant Organ Size and Shape

Obstacles, Advantages and Recent Progress in Honey Bee Virus Research

Interactions Between Biochemical Pathways Producing Plant Colors and Scents

Advances in Pollen Research: Biology, Biotechnology and Plant Breeding Applications

