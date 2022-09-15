Harrisburg University of Science and Technology forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Harrisburg University researchers may qualify to publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. See the section for researcher below for more information.

The Harrisburg University Library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Harrisburg University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on all Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for Researchers

If you are a Harrisburg University researcher, please select Harrisburg University in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional partners”) when submitting your article. Affiliated authors are expected to also be marked as corresponding authors during the submission process. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Harrisburg University acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact the Library using this form or email library@harrisburgu.edu