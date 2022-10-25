Frontiers | Science News

Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia forms open access publishing agreement with Frontiers

Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. 

This institutional agreement means that eligible IIT authors will benefit from a 10% membership discount when publishing in Frontiers journals. This may be combined with any other applicable discounts, waivers and similar support schemes personally obtained by the authors. 

IIT supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. The new agreement with Frontiers will further encourage IIT researchers to publish open access, reducing costs and streamlining central invoicing process.   

Information for IIT researchers  

If you are an eligible IIT researcher, please select “Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the IIT Research Organization Directorate and, if confirmed, apply the discount on the article processing charges (APCs). Invoices will be addressed to IIT and sent directly to IIT corresponding author to arrange the payment.   

For more information on this agreement, please contact open_access@iit.it

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

