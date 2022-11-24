Former Amazon HR leader Kanika Mehra joins Frontiers

Research publisher Frontiers appoints Kanika Suri Mehra as chief people officer (CPO). Kanika will be responsible for all aspects of the human resources strategy, including talent management, leadership development, and compensation and benefits. Kanika will be supporting the publisher in achieving its mission of making all science open, and embedding Frontiers’ culture and employee experience program across its 17 global offices.

Photo credit: Frontiers

Kanika has more than eighteen years’ experience leading human resources for global organizations. She joins Frontiers from Amazon, where she led the Amazon Web Services (AWS) HR Partners, supporting the hypergrowth in 30+ countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for nearly twelve years. In addition, she chartered the Change Management project with Workday at Amazon and established a 500+ team for Amazon's HR Shared Services in Prague supporting 28,000 EMEA employees. Prior to that, Kanika had successful HR career tenures at Citibank in New York and Microsoft in Seattle. Kanika has a Master’s degree in Industrial Relations and Human Resources from Pennsylvania State University, USA.

Frontiers’ co-founder and chief executive officer Kamila Markram says, “Kanika is an outstanding human resources leader with an established track record of delivering successful people, talent, and workforce management strategies on a global scale. I am delighted to welcome Kanika on board to support our people to embody our core values and achieve our mission of making all science open.”

Kanika joins Frontiers during a period of continued growth and success for the organization. This year alone, 1,007 new colleagues have been welcomed to the Frontiers’ family. Now, the open access publisher employs 2,086 people from 62 nationalities in 17 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Commenting on her appointment, Kanika Mehra adds, “I am beyond excited to be joining Frontiers, where we have a fantastic opportunity to deliver best-in-class workforce strategies and experiences for our people enabling them to create solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet. It’s an honour to take on the role of CPO at this pivotal moment when we can advance Frontiers’ core values and prioritize a strong, inclusive culture which will have an enormous impact.”

About Frontiers

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world's top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.1 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.