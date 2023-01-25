Frontiers’ Volunteers: Thinking globally, acting locally

The growth mindset guiding Frontiers to support solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet once again came to life through our annual volunteer efforts. At Frontiers, we believe each of us plays an important role in having a positive impact on society. That is why we are committed to contributing to communities in a meaningful and sustainable way. We encourage our people – affectionately referred to as Frontons – to participate in volunteering activities with charity partners. To make this possible, each Fronton receives three working days per year that they can dedicate to volunteer efforts.

Every Fronton is empowered to volunteer, and our volunteering platform Alaya makes it particularly convenient to get involved. Alaya compiles available opportunities with vetted organizations into a digital catalog, allowing Frontons to filter these based on a variety of criteria, including cause, skills, and location, in order find the right match. The platform also gives Frontons a space to connect over these volunteering activities and encourages further participation, be it individual outputs or group initiatives. Over the past year, Frontons spent 662 hours, or the equivalent of 27.5 days, volunteering, donated 241 goods, and raised CHF 625 in monetary donations. Their efforts were further supported at the company level through Frontiers’ donation matching program as well as corporate donations in contribution to charitable current affairs causes in 2022.

The holiday season in particular is synonymous with giving back for many. In collaboration with Alaya and coordinated by Francesca Tettamanzi, Frontiers participated in the Holiday Wishes initiative for the third year in a row. Our offices in Lausanne, London, and Madrid, collected and donated over 200 gifts for people in need. Included among the gifts were personal hygiene products, nonperishable goods, hats and scarves, art supplies and other toys for children. The charity partners distributed the gifts to the respective local communities.

“Frontiers has 17 locations worldwide and colleagues from over 62 nations. While Frontons can volunteer in their communities throughout the year, special initiatives like Holiday Wishes tackle the different realities of the communities where our physical offices are located. Together with Alaya, the process to get involved is made simple and our colleagues know that they are making a direct impact while spreading some holiday cheer,” explains Francesca Tettamanzi, Learning and Development Lead at Frontiers.

In Lausanne, the gifts went to children and teenagers in migrant homes through Établissement vaudois d'accueil des migrants, ensuring each child received an item from their wish list to open for the holiday season. Our London colleagues gave to Single Homeless Project, one of the largest charities dedicated to supporting locals facing homelessness. In Spain, the Madrid-based organization Asociación Manos de Ayuda Social is dedicated to feeding people who have lost their jobs due to the economic crisis resulting from COVID-19 or various other reasons. The nonperishable goods donated by Frontons were given to those in need and their families.

The positive impact made by Frontons during 2022 is invaluable. We appreciate their contributions and look forward to another year of engaging with our local communities worldwide.

Frontiers is a signatory of the United Nations Publishers COMPACT and the above initiative is part of Frontiers’ commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 1 – No Poverty, Goal 2 – Zero Hunger, and Goal 3 – Good Health and Well-Being.

