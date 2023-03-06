Frontiers | Science News

UK universities renew national open access deal with Frontiers

Researchers from over 160 UK universities will continue to benefit from a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing, thanks to the renewal of JISC collections’ partnership with gold open access publisher Frontiers. 

The initial partnership with JISC, which undertakes negotiations and licensing for digital content agreements on behalf of UK universities, was first agreed in September 2019. It has been a landmark deal for researchers, furthering access to open science in the UK. 

Under the renewed deal, which runs from 1 January to 31 December 2023, JISC member universities retain control of funding eligibility and benefit from a 10% national discount rate on publication costs. Dedicated account managers ensure a personalized customer experience. 

Researchers affiliated with participating organizations can access personalized dashboards for engagement monitoring, collaborative peer-review and enhanced dissemination tools. 

Ronald Buitenhuis, head of institutional partnerships at Frontiers, said: “We are delighted to further our partnership with JISC Collections and support open science in the UK. Solid relationships with UK institutions are essential and we aim to support their librarians and researchers. Frontiers is committed to offering flexible models that fit the needs of our current and future partners.” 

All submitted articles remain subject to Frontiers’ editorial processes, including rigorous peer review, and all accepted articles are published under an open license (CC-BY) that allows authors (or their institutions) to retain copyright. 

As a current partner, JISC will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of Frontiers partnership models and a further agreement is being negotiated for 2024. 

About Frontiers Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world's top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.3 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.

Related Content

Post related info

March 06, 2023

FS

Frontiers Science Communications

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content