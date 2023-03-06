UK universities renew national open access deal with Frontiers

Researchers from over 160 UK universities will continue to benefit from a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing, thanks to the renewal of JISC collections’ partnership with gold open access publisher Frontiers.

The initial partnership with JISC, which undertakes negotiations and licensing for digital content agreements on behalf of UK universities, was first agreed in September 2019. It has been a landmark deal for researchers, furthering access to open science in the UK.

Under the renewed deal, which runs from 1 January to 31 December 2023, JISC member universities retain control of funding eligibility and benefit from a 10% national discount rate on publication costs. Dedicated account managers ensure a personalized customer experience.

Researchers affiliated with participating organizations can access personalized dashboards for engagement monitoring, collaborative peer-review and enhanced dissemination tools.

Ronald Buitenhuis, head of institutional partnerships at Frontiers, said: “We are delighted to further our partnership with JISC Collections and support open science in the UK. Solid relationships with UK institutions are essential and we aim to support their librarians and researchers. Frontiers is committed to offering flexible models that fit the needs of our current and future partners.”

All submitted articles remain subject to Frontiers’ editorial processes, including rigorous peer review, and all accepted articles are published under an open license (CC-BY) that allows authors (or their institutions) to retain copyright.

As a current partner, JISC will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of Frontiers partnership models and a further agreement is being negotiated for 2024.

About Frontiers Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world's top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.3 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.