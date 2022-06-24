Anglia Ruskin University has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal

We would like to announce that Anglia Ruskin University has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

This institutional agreement means that eligible ARU researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount.

ARU Library and Research & Innovation Development Office supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage ARU researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are an eligible ARU researcher, you should make an application to the Open Access Support Fund before submitting your output to Frontiers. Further details are available here: https://myaru.sharepoint.com/sites/i-rido/SitePages/Enhancing-your-Research.aspx#aru-open-access-fund (ARU access only).

Once approval has been given, please submit your article and ensure you select “Anglia Ruskin University” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”). Frontiers will verify your eligibility and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by ARU upon acceptance.

For information on whether you or your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact: openaccess@aru.ac.uk.