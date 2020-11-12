Cranfield University has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal.

UPDATE: As of March 1, 2024, Cranfield University has an open access flat fee agreement with Frontiers. Under the agreement, corresponding authors affiliated with Cranfield University will receive unlimited publishing across all Frontiers journals without charge to them.

We are delighted to announce that Cranfield University has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

Cranfield University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Cranfield University has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from Cranfield University may publish in specified Frontiers journals at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible articles are:

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team in Cranfield University Library Service, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, Cranfield University will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Cranfield University authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select "Cranfield University" as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Cranfield University Library Service, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Cranfield University upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact openaccess@cranfield.ac.uk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.