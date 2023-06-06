Frontiers announces membership of STM 

Frontiers | Science News

Gold open access publisher Frontiers has announced that it has become a member of the International Association of Scientific, Technical, and Medical Publishers, better known as STM.  

Frontiers has been involved in various initiatives with STM over the years, and more actively last year as a member of the working group on research integrity. Frontiers has contributed to the group’s development of new paper mill detection tools, in collaboration with a number of other publishers 

The move to full membership is a significant step in Frontiers’ ongoing relationship with STM. It will enable the publisher to make a more substantial contribution to the association’s work, including efforts to identify potentially fabricated or manipulated research, and academic publishing policies. 

Stephan Kuster, head of public affairs at Frontiers, who will be the publisher’s main representative to STM said: “this new membership is a natural progression of the work we have already been doing with STM and we are looking forward to increasing our participation in a range of projects to support policy development in scholarly publishing.” 

Fred Fenter, chief executive editor at Frontiers, said: “This is an important time for the development of academic publishing, and we look forward to contributing our experience, technology, and perspective as an open science platform to many of STM's initiatives.” 

