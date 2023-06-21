Frontiers to partner with major global symposium on protein and human health 

Gold open access publisher Frontiers will be the publishing partner for a scientific summit meeting later this year on protein and human health, sponsored by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN).

Organized in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Wageningen University and Research, and the Riddet Institute, Massey University, the symposium will take place in September 2023 in Utrecht. It follows on from a previous landmark meeting on the same topic in 2011, which brought together international experts to give an unprecedented overview of global knowledge and perspectives on protein nutrition and metabolism. The upcoming summit will provide an update on contemporary issues relating to protein nutrition and human health and seeks to foster debate on the role of protein in the human diet and the sustainability of protein food production.

As publishing partner for the symposium Frontiers in Nutrition will publish a special research topic based on articles from researchers invited to speak at the event. Both the FAO and IAEA place great importance on the peer-reviewed scientific literature from the symposium being open-access and freely available to the broader scientific community, particularly those from low- and middle-income countries.

Johannes le Coutre, field chief editor of Frontiers in Nutrition said: "The International Symposium: Dietary Protein for Human Health is a globally important forum for research on dietary protein and nutrition. As the event’s publishing partner, Frontiers in Nutrition looks forward to publishing select proceedings from the symposium.”

Hilde Celie, events coordinator for the Riddet Institute said “The Symposium will cover a wide range of topics concerning protein in human nutrition, health and well-being. Bringing together global thought leaders in this key area of science, it promises to provide an authoritative update on recent scientific developments and move the discipline forward. We greatly value the partnership with Frontiers, which will allow us to bring the symposium findings together into a single high quality and authoritative publication.”

Topics covered at the event and in the subsequent research topics will include protein nutrition and health; amino acid requirements; amino acid digestibility and availability; influence of protein quality on growth and development and on whole-body protein metabolism; as well as protein and future food sustainability.

For more information and to register, please visit the symposium website. The closing date for submitting abstracts is 20 July 2023.

