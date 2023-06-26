Spatiotemporal omics: World Economic Forum emerging technologies report 

As a World Economic Forum platform partner, Frontiers is collaborating with the Forum on the 2023 edition of its annual emerging technologies report. Chosen by an international panel of experts, the list of top ten emerging technologies included in the report were selected from nearly 100 contenders based on criteria including novelty, applicability, depth, and power.

Credit: Frontiers

Spatiotemporal omics

Based on the above criteria, spatiotemporal omics is one of the ten emerging technologies to be identified by the panel for inclusion in the report. Bringing together a combination of advanced imaging techniques and DNA sequencing, the technology is used to map biological process at the molecular level.

Phillippe Roux, field chief editor of Frontiers in Cell Signaling, which will launch later this year and is one of the journals that has collaborated on the project, said: “Spatial omics has been identified as an emerging technology with the potential to revolutionize our understanding of biological systems. Frontiers in Cell Signaling can play a crucial role in promoting research in this area by focusing on the technical and analytical challenges in spatial omics.”

In discussing the promise of spatial omics, Liz O'Day of the Forum report's steering committee noted: "The emergence of spatial omics allows for the unprecedented mapping of biological processes at the molecular level. Spatial omics technologies will provide a comprehensive understanding of cellular functions and organ development that will translate into untold therapeutic discoveries."

The market for spatial omics solutions is growing, but technical challenges around data acquisition, processing, storage, and standardized reporting must be addressed for its full potential to be realized. Spatial omics is an evolving technique poised to revolutionize our understanding of biological systems.

As contributors to the mapping process, the journals Frontiers in Cell Signal__l__ing, Frontiers in System Biology and Frontiers in Chemical Biology have identified key areas to develop and nurture within the research community which will help achieve the full potential of spatial omics.

About the emerging technologies report

For the first time this year the emerging technologies report incorporates "impact fingerprint" survey data offering a more in-depth analysis of the technology's predicted impact on people, planet, prosperity, industry, and equity over coming years. The academics surveyed were selected from Frontiers’ network of scientific journal editors, while industry leaders were selected from the Forum’s Innovator Communities.

Frontiers’ chief executive editor Frederick Fenter, who has spearheaded the publisher’s collaboration on the report, said: “This report is an important interface between researchers working at the forefront of science and the leaders who need to understand their work. It has been particularly inspiring to collaborate with the Forum in developing new features to enhance the report's impact and consolidate its position as an essential resource across research, industry and policy making.”

To facilitate deeper engagement with the emerging technologies, Frontiers has also co-curated transformation maps for each technology. These are hosted on the Forum's strategic intelligence platform, where readers can learn more about the key issues of each technology and how it connects to other topics on the global agenda as well as find the latest articles on the topic from trusted sources.

