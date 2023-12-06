New community focused recognition program for Frontiers

Gold open access publisher Frontiers is piloting a new program to recognize its editors and reviewers for their contribution to the peer review process. The program has been developed using input from more than 600 researchers. It is initially being trialed across four journals: Frontiers in Marine Science, Frontiers in Immunology, Frontiers in Pharmacology, and Frontiers in Psychiatry.

Credit: Frontiers

Launched in September 2023, the pilot program offers participating editors and reviewers the opportunity to redeem recognition points in exchange for article publishing charge (APC) discount vouchers for personal use.

In a significant departure from standard recognition programs, participants will also be able to elect to donate accrued benefits to support a community fund. The fund will be used to issue discounts to researchers from low-income and low-middle-income countries who apply for support.

Frontiers has previously explored the use of recognition programs; however, the new pilot program represents a major step forward in creating recognition that aligns with the Frontiers community's values and expectations. Close collaboration with hundreds of contributing reviewers and editors has informed the development of the program. The result is a recognition program that feels more personal than just a voucher code, and which supports growth in researchers' communities by enabling them to pay their benefits forward.

Fred Fenter, chief executive editor of Frontiers said: "We have long aspired to formally recognize the dedication, expertise and time which is freely offered by our editors and reviewers, and which is critical to our mission to make science open. Having worked intensively with our community to create this program we are excited to see it underway and look forward to watching it develop over the course of the pilot."

The pilot is expected to run for six to nine months in the first instance with the aspiration to roll it out more widely in late 2024. Editors and reviewers from participating journals can find further information in the 'how it works' and FAQs section of My Frontiers.

For further information about any aspect of the program please email: editorial.recognition@frontiersin.org.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is the 3rd most cited and 6th largest research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.1 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.