Frontiers statement concerning the article "Cellular functions of spermatogonial stem cells in relation to JAK/STAT signaling pathway", published on 13 February 2024

Thanks to the crowdsourcing dynamic of open science, we promptly acted upon the community feedback on the AI-generated figures in the article "Cellular functions of spermatogonial stem cells in relation to JAK/STAT signaling pathway", published on 13 February 2024. Frontiers has now retracted and removed the article from the databases to protect the integrity of the scientific record.

Our investigation revealed that one of the reviewers raised valid concerns about the figures and requested author revisions. The authors failed to respond to these requests. We are investigating how our processes failed to act on the lack of author compliance with the reviewers' requirements. We sincerely apologize to the scientific community for this mistake and thank our readers who quickly brought this to our attention.