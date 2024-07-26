Frontiers community engagement update – summer 2024

We take a moment to reflect on the information, resources, and actions taken over the past several months towards promoting longer, more prosperous lives on a healthier planet.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Women in Science

Photo credit: University of British Columbia, Mariana Fuentes, Katie Trippe

The Women in Science blog continues to showcase the valuable contributions of women researchers to the nine planetary boundaries – a framework defining the safe operating space for humanity to develop and thrive for generations to come. These posts not only delve into their work, but also share diverse stories, accomplishments, and advice across disciplines. Additionally, the blog highlights relevant international observance days, emphasizing efforts to enhance the health and wellbeing of our communities and the planet.

Over the past several months, readers have learned about unexpected solutions to solving problems related to obstetric and maternity care (World Health Day), preserving biodiversity and maintaining the world's ecological balance (International Day for Biological Diversity), and promoting ocean knowledge and ocean literacies through an arts-based approach (World Ocean Day).

Frontiers’ Volunteers

Photo credit: Sportograf

Volunteering is not only an opportunity to give back to one's community, it can also be a chance to step out of one's comfort zone. Both were true for journal manager Hannah Devine , who ran the 2024 London Marathon in support of Mind, a UK-based mental health charity. As a result of her hard work and dedication, Hannah successfully completed the race and raised over £4,700 on behalf of Mind in the process. In the most recent Frontiers’ Volunteers blog post , Hannah shares more about her motivation for running a marathon, advice for others looking to get involved, and whether she'll be lacing her running shoes back up again any time soon.

Clothes for a Cause

Photo credit: Sarah Brown on Unsplash

Frontons are continuing to support their local communities with this summer's “Clothes for a Cause” initiative. Designed to demonstrate how individual actions can collectively create meaningful impact, Frontons from across Frontiers’ global locations are encouraged to donate clothing items to a local charity of their choice. By weighing and logging each donation, Frontons will be able to see the scale of their collective impact at the end of the summer.

About Frontiers