Youth + technology: three Research Topics on empowering the next generation

Technology is not only a means of connection but also a crucial lifeline for our livelihoods, health, and education. Yet, nearly half of the global population remains offline, highlighting a significant digital divide. A gap that threatens the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly impacting young women and those in low-income countries.

On International Youth Day 2024, the United Nations (UN) is mobilizing under the theme ‘From clicks to progress: youth digital pathways for sustainable development’ to highlight the role of youth in leveraging technology to address the world's most imperative issues.

Today we're featuring three Research Topics that investigate the potential and the risks of young people's relationship with technology.

All articles are openly available to view and download.

1 | Addictive Behaviors Among Youth and Adolescents in the Digital Age

24,600 views | 10 articles

This Research Topic delves into addictive behaviors related to the internet among young people and adolescents in the digital age. It also explores hidden risk factors behind cyberspace and how to improve prevention and treatment efforts for these issues.

Adolescents increasingly use digital devices for social interaction, information exchange, and leisure. Society must investigate this usage, as excessive internet use can lead to maladaptive behavior and be viewed as an addiction.

View Research Topic

50,500 views | 12 articles

The authors contribute to finding solutions to the issue of low representation of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, a global issue that needs more study. Their work particularly focuses on male-dominated domains such as computing, electrical engineering, and physical science.

In various countries, different interventions have been implemented to encourage the participation of young women in STEM areas, particularly in areas where they are underrepresented. These actions are paving the way for a more inclusive future by offering best practices to address the gender gap in STEM careers and professions.

View Research Topic

31,000 views | 19 articles

This Research Topic focuses on psychological studies that explore and measure new forms of ‘cyber-relationships’ and their risks among adolescents and young people.

Advancements in technology, such as social networks, smartphones, video games, and widespread Internet usage, allow for constant virtual and real-time connections, making it easier to maintain relationships and increase interactions.

However, frequent, improper use of digital media can expose young people to dangers like inappropriate content, loss of anonymity due to excessive sharing, new addictions and phobias, and vulnerability to malicious individuals.

View Research Topic