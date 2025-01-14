A look at 2024’s most viewed Research Topics

Research Topics are about bringing researchers together to collaborate on specific themes. In 2024, these communities served as hubs for knowledge exchange, connecting experts, fostering innovation, and driving meaningful discoveries.

This collaborative spirit led to several Research Topics becoming the most viewed of the year. Here’s a look at some examples that highlight the impact of community-driven research:

2,400,000 views | 17 articles

In recent decades, spaying or neutering dogs, including early-age procedures, has become widespread in the United States. This approach primarily aims to control overpopulation and reduce the number of dogs surrendered to animal shelters and humane societies. In some regions, neutering dogs before adoption is even mandated by law.

However, recent research has begun to question the long-standing assumption that mandatory and indiscriminate spay-neuter policies are universally beneficial. This Research Topic explores the diverse contexts and complexities surrounding spaying and neutering practices, including their cultural and legal implications.

1,680,000 views | 45 articles

The COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented disruption to the higher education (HE) landscape, with campuses worldwide shutting down almost overnight. Faculty had to pivot to remote teaching at an extraordinary pace, resulting in a shift unlike anything previously experienced. This "emergency remote teaching" was a reactive measure, distinct from the deliberate planning involved in traditional online education.

Amid the chaos of this collective effort to keep universities operational, moments of remarkable collaboration and solidarity emerged. The international academic community came together, leveraging online networks to seek advice, share knowledge, and support one another.

This Research Topic studies the multifaceted impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the global HE landscape.

1,120,000 views | 41 articles

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented the world with one of the greatest challenges of the past century. The potential economic consequences for society are profound and far-reaching. In response, the health and social care sectors have mobilized to deliver emergency care at an unprecedented scale. At the same time, the scientific community has concentrated efforts on developing new treatments and vaccines to mitigate future waves of the pandemic.

This Research Topic addresses critical COVID-19-related questions that specifically impact women's health and well-being, particularly in resource-poor settings.

765,000 | 109 articles

The coronavirus epidemic is a significant concern for everyone—whether regular citizens, individuals affected by the disease, or those involved in its treatment. While much has been discussed, there remains a need for a deeper understanding of specific issues, such as the interaction between the virus and the cardiovascular system.

This Research Topic discusses critical questions, including:

What sets the COVID-19 virus apart? What have we learned so far, and how does this knowledge compare to insights gained from previous epidemics, such as the SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV outbreaks?

How can we effectively manage and monitor cardiovascular patients affected by COVID-19? For instance, should individuals with cardiovascular disease receive higher priority when diagnosed with COVID-19?

533,000 views | 23 articles

Marine ecosystems worldwide have suffered significant loss and degradation due to human activities. Coastal and marine ecosystems are among the most biodiverse areas on Earth and provide essential ecosystem services, such as storm protection, fisheries production, and carbon storage. Over USD 1 billion has been invested globally in conservation efforts to address these declines. However, early strategies focused on reducing human impacts and physical stressors have proven insufficient. Recently, habitat restoration has emerged as a vital approach to slowing and even reversing the loss of coastal habitats.

This Research Topic highlights recent innovations in marine ecosystem restoration, deepens our understanding of successful restoration methods, and fosters the integration of ecological, sociological, and engineering perspectives into restoration practices.

460,000 views | 10 articles

Agri-food systems have been a significant driver of economic development in many parts of sub-Saharan Africa. These systems provide employment opportunities for countless individuals, both directly and indirectly, across various stages of the food value chain. Additionally, agri-food systems supply raw materials to numerous industries, supporting industrial growth while addressing malnutrition and food insecurity by offering access to nutritious food.

This Research Topic explores a range of themes, including but not limited to:

the impact of climate change and variability on sustainable farm productivity and food security

the role of adaptation strategies in mitigating climate change effects and ensuring sustainable rural farm productivity and food security

the interplay between vulnerability to climate change and the sustainable food security nexus

factors influencing farmers' access to climate information services

the contribution of climate information services to the adoption of adaptation strategies.

416,000 views | 14 articles

Intersubjectivity refers to the dynamic sharing of minds through companionship, encompassing the exchange of self-conscious intentions, experiences, feelings, and emotional evaluations. These interactions, developed between individuals, convey aesthetic and moral values that shape cultural acceptance and coexistence. The concept of innate mind-to-mind vitality has spurred advancements across diverse fields, including psychology, psychiatry, cognitive neuroscience, education, sociology, anthropology, and linguistics.

This Research Topic advances the science of intersubjectivity by integrating new empirical studies with cutting-edge scholarship on the early emergence of human consciousness.

440,000 views | 65 articles

Since early 2021, multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants have emerged in various countries worldwide. Among these, several "variants of concern" have been identified as highly transmissible and infectious, with the ability to evade natural or vaccine-induced immune responses. The rapid spread of these variants has contributed to a daily rise in SARS-CoV-2 cases, resulting in increased morbidity and mortality and further exacerbating the pandemic.

This Research Topic focuses on the global emergence and prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants, underlining key mutations that influence transmission, infectivity, pathogenicity, and immune evasion in response to vaccines and other therapeutics.

