Exploring renewable energy: Research Topics powering a better future

The global shift toward renewable energy is not just about technological advancement—it's an urgent necessity for our planet and its people. Fossil fuels currently supply about 80% of the world's energy, releasing vast amounts of greenhouse gases that drive climate change and its devastating effects, from extreme weather events to rising sea levels.

Transitioning to renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydropower is essential to mitigate these impacts. Beyond environmental benefits, renewables offer economic advantages: they are increasingly cost-effective, create jobs, and enhance energy security by reducing dependence on imported fuels.

These three Research Topics investigate renewable energy as a pathway to a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable future for all.

1 | Digital technologies by empowered sustainable electrical energy development

This Research Topic highlights state-of-the-art research and emerging opportunities to apply digital technologies to support low-carbon and sustainable energy developments.

Growing pressure from energy demands and environmental protection efforts has made pursuing sustainable electrical energy more urgent than ever. Integrating high shares of renewable energy resources presents major opportunities for reducing carbon emissions, though it can also increase economic costs. These challenges call for new modeling, monitoring, planning, optimization, and control approaches.

2 | Online monitoring of wind power plants using digital twin models

This Research Topic covers a range of contributions on digital twin modeling of wind power plants for predictive maintenance. In recent years, offshore wind technology and industry have seen significant advancements, with bottom-fixed wind turbines fully commercialized and floating wind turbines entering the market.

Reducing operational expenditure for offshore wind turbines by improving turbine availability through predictive maintenance of critical components can significantly lower unexpected maintenance needs and costs. This, in turn, supports the development of more sustainable offshore wind energy. Digital twin models are a key enabler for achieving these goals.

This Research Topic explores advancements in planning, operation, and control optimization of large-scale renewable energy generation in modern power systems to address emerging challenges. Rapid growth of renewable energy sources, such as wind and photovoltaic power, is vital for achieving carbon neutrality and tackling the global energy crisis.

However, renewable energy's inherent randomness and volatility introduce serious reliability concerns and financial risks. Advanced methods and strategies based on state-of-the-art power system technologies are urgently needed to support the successful integration of large-scale renewables.

